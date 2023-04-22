Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn Break Up After Two Years of Marriage

Watch : Celebrity Couples We Hope NEVER Split

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are parting ways.

The model revealed in an April 21 message that she and the Endless Love actor, who share 21-month-old daughter Luca together, are divorcing after two years of marriage.

"Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce," Toni wrote on her Instagram Story. "We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca."

While Alex has not publicly spoken out on Toni's announcement, he took to his own Instagram Story April 22 with a photo of what appears to be Luca on a swing. He wrote alongside the snap, "Happiness."

Prior to their breakup, Alex and Toni were first spotted together back in February 2019 at Elton John's Oscars party. Later that same year, Alex popped the question right before Christmas.

At the time, Toni gushed in an Instagram post, "Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer."