The Big Bang Theory Alum Kevin Sussman Marries Addie Hall

These nuptials are out of this world.

The Big Bang Theory actor Kevin Sussman recently announced on social media that he married partner Addie Hall last weekend in an outdoor ceremony.

In a wedding photo posted to his Instagram April 20, Kevin is seen wearing a navy blue suit with an array of flowers at the lapel. Meanwhile, Addie donned a white gown with button detailing down the bodice and lace on the skirt. She accessorized her look with pearl earrings.

Kevin—who played Stuart Bloom in the CBS sitcom—captioned the image, "Did I mention I got married this weekend?"

His Big Bang Theory family left him lots of celebratory messages in the comments, including Kunal Nayyar, who wrote, "Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother."

Lauren Lapkus wrote, "Wow! Congrats!!" while Kate Micucci added alongside heart emojis, "Congratulations!!!"

Kevin first went Instagram official with Addie in October 2020, where he posted a selfie of them together at a pumpkin patch, writing, "After the hunt." The couple made their red carpet debut February 2022 at the premiere of Hulu's The Dropout, in which Kevin portrays the fictional Theranos lab director Mark Roessler.