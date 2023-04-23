Danny Trejo’s Kitchen Must-Haves Include a Pick Inspired by His Movies

We interviewed Danny Trejo because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the items shown are from Danny's product line, including his cookbook. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Danny Trejo has been known for his knife skills in his movies and now he's showcasing his knife skills in the kitchen. The actor/restaurant owner just released his latest cookbook Trejo's Cantina Cocktails, Snacks & Amazing Non-Alcoholic Drinks from the Heart of Hollywood, which is an opportunity for all of us to learn about some delicious recipes.
The From Dusk Till Dawn star said, "The kitchen has always been a place that brought my family together. As my kids grew up, we cooked and spent time together over making a mix of different quesadillas. I like to think my restaurants feel the same way, like I'm inviting guests into my home kitchen for a time well spent with family and friends."
Channel Danny Trejo in your own kitchen with these cooking must-haves, including one essential tool inspired by his films.
Trejo's Cantina: Cocktails, Snacks & Amazing Non-Alcoholic Drinks from the Heart of Hollywood by Danny Trejo
"I like to keep my recipes nearby in the form of my cookbooks, and my second book Trejo's Cantina Cocktails, Snacks & Amazing Non-Alcoholic Drinks from the Heart of Hollywood was recently released!
E!: What's one kitchen essential you should always buy on sale?
DT: Cast iron.
E!: What are your go-to snacks that you always have on hand?
DT: I always fill my fridge with healthy snacks, in particular, apples which is why you'll find a few apple recipes in my new cookbook.
Deiss PRO Lemon Zester & Heavy Duty Cheese Grater & Vegetable Grater
E!: What's one kitchen gadget under $50 that you think everyone should have?
DT: A handy zester. I use one to top our chips with lime zest at restaurants.
This zester has 28,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trejo's All-Natural Hot Sauce, 3-Pack
E!: Is there an inexpensive essential that you keep re-buying for your kitchen?
DT: Hot Sauce, always.
Danny didn't name a specific hot sauce, but this Trejo's All-Natural Hot Sauce trio is an E! Shopping Editor-approved pick from his brand.
Danny Trejo's Kitchen Must-Haves
Tramontina Machete
"In my films, I'm known for my knife skills, and now I'm also known for knife skills in the kitchen! I've become very comfortable with my machete and have found that it's a great cooking tool. I've gotten very good at chopping carne asada with it."
Tea Tree Therapy Mint Toothpicks 100 Ct (Pack of 1)
"I chew on toothpicks all the time. I've always got them around. I don't like the wood taste, so I buy the mint-flavored ones. It's like chewing gum. It keeps your breath nice. And it keeps your teeth healthy. If you take care of your teeth, they'll take care of you."
Made In x Masienda Comal
"This pan is so versatile. Sure you can warm up tortillas, or you can use it to make my favorite breakfast— Chorizo & Eggs!"
Masienda Molcajete
"I'm a spice guy. I love hot sauce and I love spice. A Molcajete is better than a blender because it adds a more intense spice flavor to food, and it's what my mom always used in the kitchen."
Verve Culture XL Tortilla Press
"I can't live without a press because it makes tortillas easier to cook evenly. There's nothing like a homemade tortilla!"
Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, Stainless Steel
"If I'm not drinking my own coffee at my coffee and donut shop, this simple drip machine always does the trick!"
TYGYLZGCF Mini Whisk
"Yeah, I like to use a mini whisk for mixing, so what?!"
Hedley & Bennett Midnight Blue Apron
"Real men wear aprons! This one is my favorite apron at home and in my restaurants because it fits well and looks cool."
Looking for more celebrity kitchen must-haves? You'll love these picks from Chef Jet Tila.