Danny Trejo’s Kitchen Must-Haves Include a Pick Inspired by His Movies

Danny Trejo has been known for his knife skills in his movies and now he's showcasing his knife skills in the kitchen. The actor/restaurant owner just released his latest cookbook Trejo's Cantina Cocktails, Snacks & Amazing Non-Alcoholic Drinks from the Heart of Hollywood, which is an opportunity for all of us to learn about some delicious recipes.

The From Dusk Till Dawn star said, "The kitchen has always been a place that brought my family together. As my kids grew up, we cooked and spent time together over making a mix of different quesadillas. I like to think my restaurants feel the same way, like I'm inviting guests into my home kitchen for a time well spent with family and friends."

Channel Danny Trejo in your own kitchen with these cooking must-haves, including one essential tool inspired by his films.