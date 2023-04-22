Country Singer Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Break Up While Expecting Baby No. 3

Watch : Jimmie Allen & Wife Alexis Recall Daughter's Terrifying RSV Battle

They gave it their best shot.

Country singer Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis "Lexi" Allen have broken up two years after their wedding, they said in matching statements on Instagram April 21.

The couple—who shares daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 18 months—also revealed they are expecting their third child together amid the split. (Jimmie is also dad to son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.)

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Jimmie said. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

They said they are planning to work together on co-parenting their children.

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another," both continued. "In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."