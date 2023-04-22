Shannen Doherty Files for Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko After 11 Years

Watch : Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Cancer at Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Shannen Doherty has called it quits with Kurt Iswarienko.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress filed for divorce from the photographer after 11 years of marriage, according to the court filing obtained by TMZ on April 21. Doherty listed January 2023 as the date of separation.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," her rep, Leslie Sloane, told TMZ in a statement. "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

In the wake of the breakup news, Doherty also shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram reading: "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect."

Doherty, 52, and Iswarienko, 48, tied the knot in Malibu, Calif., on Oct. 15, 2011. The nuptials were filmed for the finale of the couple's WE tv reality series Shannen Says, which documented their wedding planning journey.

"I've definitely found my soulmate," she told E! News in 2012. "I've found my partner. He's a good one—and it's about time."