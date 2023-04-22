How Love Is Blind’s Amber Pike Is Shading the Show

Love Is Blind star Amber Pike, who married Matt Barnett on season one, does not have kind words to say about the Netflix dating series. Read her take.

Amber Pike is not a fan of Love Is Blinddespite finding her husband of four years on the show.

The Atlanta-based reality star, who married Matt Barnett on season one, dissed the TV series in new comments to fans on Instagram. When one user asked if Amber has a favorite couple from Love Is Blind season four, she said, "we don't watch LIB."

The fan responded, "oh wow kinda surprised since that's where you found the love of your life."

But Amber does not attribute their long-lasting romance to the Netflix series, firing back, "we are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it."

She also did not hold back when a separate commenter asked if she would be willing to appear on the show again if producers asked. "Did u guys argued [sic] with the Show content creators .. or ? Reunion…" the fan questioned, prompting Amber to reply, "I told them to stay away from us."

All the Love Is Blind Relationships That Happened Off-Camera

E! News reached out to Netflix for comment but hasn't heard back. 

Three days ago, other Love Is Blind cast members accused the show's production company of neglect. Season two stars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson were among those to speak with Insider for an April 18 article about the alleged conditions on set, with Danielle saying she fainted in the pods due to a lack of sleep, food and water. 

"The sleep deprivation was real," Danielle Drouin, who appeared on season one alongside Amber, told the publication. "I feel like they do it on purpose because they're trying to break you. They want you on your edge."

In response to the claims, Love Is Blind's production company Kinetic Content said in a statement to E! News, "The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming." Netflix did not respond to request for comment.

And while Amber doesn't credit Love Is Blind for her relationship success story, she and Matt have proven that they're still going strong. In November, she penned a sweet tribute to mark their 4th anniversary.

"People may think getting married the way we did is crazy," she wrote on Instagram, "but I've always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven't steered me wrong yet and thankfully your crazy instincts work damn near perfectly with mine."

In fact, they've become one of the only couples from seasons one through three that are still married. As for season four? Keep scrolling to find out where they stand.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

Status: Married

Come on, not since season one's Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed has an LIB pairing seem so meant to be! The oldest couple in the experiment—Tiffany is 36 and Brett is 37—exchanged vows, even though Brett had a sartorial emergency when his pants did not fit properly on their wedding day. (Shout out to seamstress Lucia, you're a real one!)

Since filming wrapped, Tiffany and Brett moved to Portland and are still perfect! Phew!

Netflix
Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze

Status: Didn't make it to wedding day

Fans watched with dismay as Jackie chose to give Josh Demas, the other man she connected with in the pods, a second chance, meeting up with him before ending her engagement to Marshall. However, during the reunion, Jackie set the record straight on the timeline of events. "I broke up with Marshall before I met Josh at the coffee shop," she said. "It looks like I'm a cheater. I am not a cheater."

Jackie then addressed the end of her relationship with Marshall, saying she "can take accountability" for her words and actions, but "I hope that he would do the same. We just weren't meant to be."As for her romance with Josh? They are still dating and live together. 

Unfortunately for Marshall, who was hoping for some closure with Jackie, he was unable to fully express his feelings to his former fiance as she chose not to attend the live taping, conducting a pre-recorded interview with Nick and Vanessa Lachey. But in an interview with E!, Marshall revealed he briefly connected with fellow contestant Kacia after the show

"We tried," Marshall explained, "But I wanted to just distance myself from all of that from that experience. It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia."

Netflix
Micah Lussier and Paul Peden

Status: Separated

Opposites seemed to attract all season for this pair...until they got to the altar. Sensing Paul's hesitation, Micah asked him to give his answer first and it was a pass on marriage for Paul. "I literally feel like a disaster," Micah said. "If Paul would have wanted to marry me, I 100 percent would have said 'I do.'"

At the reunion, Paul apologized for his comment in a confessional about not being able to see Micah as a mother. "I think I phrased that really unfairly toward her," Paul explained. "I think the better way to phrase that would be that I can't see us as parents."

While the duo briefly reconciled after filming, they ultimately weren't able to make their relationship work, with Paul explaining they broke up for good when he visited Micah in Arizona. 

Netflix
Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin

Status: Married

Despite Kwame's mother refusing to attend the wedding and his arguably inappropriate conversations with Micah, whom he also connected with in the pods, Kwame and Chelsea were one of the three couples to exchange vows at the end of season four. 

During the reunion, Chelsea revealed she has since met her husband's mom and Kwame offered an apology to his wife and her family for his behavior, saying his talks with Micah were "not the best representation." The couple is living in Seattle with their beloved dog Rocky.

Netflix
Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi

Status: Married

Sure, they say love is blind, but occasionally it needs a little bit of time—or proposing to another woman—to realize you made the wrong choice. Which is what happened when Zack initially got engaged to Irina Solomonova, only for the couple to break up during their trip to Mexico. After asking Bliss for a second chance, the pair defied the odds (and Bliss' dad's wishes) and both said "I do" at the altar. (And, no, they did not sit it out, enjoying that all important first turn around the dance floor to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance," the song that bonded them in the pods.) After the finale aired, Zack shared a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption "Eternal Bliss."

Since filming, Bliss revealed, Zack and her father have become "best buds," one of the many reasons Vanessa predicted they would be the first Love Is Blind couple to have a baby.

Netflix/E! Illustration
Irina Solomonova

Status: Sorry

Deemed the villain of season four due to her mean girl antics in the pods and for the way she treated Zack before their breakup, an emotional Irina showed up to the reunion ready to take accountability for her behavior. 

"My intention was never to hurt anyone," she said, "but my impact did." Irina added that she had offered private apologies to the female cast members before addressing Zack. 

"No one deserves to be treated like that," she told him. "I completely belittled you and made you feel so small. I was going through a lot mentally. That does not mean that was an excuse to do that, but looking back, I'm sorry."

As for Zack and Bliss, the couple said they have "100 percent" forgiven Irina, though Bliss did reveal Irina sent her a direct message on Instagram while the pair was in Mexico, telling her she "dodged a bullet."

