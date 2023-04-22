How Love Is Blind’s Amber Pike Is Shading the Show

Amber Pike is not a fan of Love Is Blind, despite finding her husband of four years on the show.
The Atlanta-based reality star, who married Matt Barnett on season one, dissed the TV series in new comments to fans on Instagram. When one user asked if Amber has a favorite couple from Love Is Blind season four, she said, "we don't watch LIB."
The fan responded, "oh wow kinda surprised since that's where you found the love of your life."
But Amber does not attribute their long-lasting romance to the Netflix series, firing back, "we are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it."
She also did not hold back when a separate commenter asked if she would be willing to appear on the show again if producers asked. "Did u guys argued [sic] with the Show content creators .. or ? Reunion…" the fan questioned, prompting Amber to reply, "I told them to stay away from us."
E! News reached out to Netflix for comment but hasn't heard back.
Three days ago, other Love Is Blind cast members accused the show's production company of neglect. Season two stars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson were among those to speak with Insider for an April 18 article about the alleged conditions on set, with Danielle saying she fainted in the pods due to a lack of sleep, food and water.
"The sleep deprivation was real," Danielle Drouin, who appeared on season one alongside Amber, told the publication. "I feel like they do it on purpose because they're trying to break you. They want you on your edge."
In response to the claims, Love Is Blind's production company Kinetic Content said in a statement to E! News, "The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming." Netflix did not respond to request for comment.
And while Amber doesn't credit Love Is Blind for her relationship success story, she and Matt have proven that they're still going strong. In November, she penned a sweet tribute to mark their 4th anniversary.
"People may think getting married the way we did is crazy," she wrote on Instagram, "but I've always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven't steered me wrong yet and thankfully your crazy instincts work damn near perfectly with mine."
In fact, they've become one of the only couples from seasons one through three that are still married. As for season four? Keep scrolling to find out where they stand.