How Love Is Blind’s Amber Pike Is Shading the Show

Amber Pike is not a fan of Love Is Blind, despite finding her husband of four years on the show.

The Atlanta-based reality star, who married Matt Barnett on season one, dissed the TV series in new comments to fans on Instagram. When one user asked if Amber has a favorite couple from Love Is Blind season four, she said, "we don't watch LIB."

The fan responded, "oh wow kinda surprised since that's where you found the love of your life."

But Amber does not attribute their long-lasting romance to the Netflix series, firing back, "we are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it."

She also did not hold back when a separate commenter asked if she would be willing to appear on the show again if producers asked. "Did u guys argued [sic] with the Show content creators .. or ? Reunion…" the fan questioned, prompting Amber to reply, "I told them to stay away from us."