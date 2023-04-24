How Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Supported Travis Barker at Blink-182's Coachella Show

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reads MEAN TikToks About Herself

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping up with Travis Barker's rockin' good gigs.

The Kardashians star headed back to Indio, Calif., on April 23 to watch her husband and Blink-182 headline the final night of Coachella's second weekend. Shortly before the big show, Kourtney snapped a guitar case-shaped purse from the inside of what appeared to be Travis' trailer, writing on Instagram Story, "I'm with the band." (For more star sightings at Coachella, click here.)

Meanwhile, her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, was spotted rocking a black Blink-182 hoodie when the band hit the stage. After the set, which included hits like "All the Small Things" and "I Miss You," Penelope joined Alabama Barker—the 17-year-old daughter of Travis and Shanna Moakler—on stage to help toss drumsticks into the crowd.

Kourtney's 8-year-old son Reign Disick was also spotted in attendance at Travis' show.

Although Blink-182 were already among the performers at Coachella—previously taking the stage on April 14—they became headliners for weekend two after Frank Ocean dropped out due to an injury.