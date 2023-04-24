How Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Supported Travis Barker at Blink-182's Coachella Show

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping up with Travis Barker's rockin' good gigs.
The Kardashians star headed back to Indio, Calif., on April 23 to watch her husband and Blink-182 headline the final night of Coachella's second weekend. Shortly before the big show, Kourtney snapped a guitar case-shaped purse from the inside of what appeared to be Travis' trailer, writing on Instagram Story, "I'm with the band." (For more star sightings at Coachella, click here.)
Meanwhile, her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, was spotted rocking a black Blink-182 hoodie when the band hit the stage. After the set, which included hits like "All the Small Things" and "I Miss You," Penelope joined Alabama Barker—the 17-year-old daughter of Travis and Shanna Moakler—on stage to help toss drumsticks into the crowd.
Kourtney's 8-year-old son Reign Disick was also spotted in attendance at Travis' show.
Although Blink-182 were already among the performers at Coachella—previously taking the stage on April 14—they became headliners for weekend two after Frank Ocean dropped out due to an injury.
The "Thinkin Bout You" singer performed during the first weekend but on April 19, Frank's rep said that he would not be going ahead with his second headling set as he is following doctor's advice and avoiding the stage after sustaining two fractures and a sprain in his left leg
The annual festival, which draws thousands of music fans to Indio every April, has long been a favorite for the Kardashian-Jenner family. In fact, Kourtney wasn't even the only supportive significant other from the family in the crowd.
Earlier this month, Kendall Jenner showed her support for rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny by watching his headlining set.
And when she wasn't rocking out to Blink-182, Kourtney helped host one of the biggest parties of the festival when she brought Camp Poosh to life.
"This year, we decided that we wanted to keep the same concept and make it even bigger and more immersive," she exclusively told E! News. "We invited more friends of Poosh to stay with us all weekend long for the festival, wellness treatments and summer camp activities."
The desert is only the beginning for Blink-182's jam-packed year of performances. The group will kick off their highly anticipated summer tour in St. Paul, Minn., on May 4.
