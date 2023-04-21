Bachelor’s Sean Lowe Recalls Keeping Son Sam Safe During Attempted Armed Robbery of His Truck

Sean Lowe is recalling how he kept his son safe during a terrifying time.
The Bachelor alum explained that he and his 6-year-old son Samuel—who he shares with wife Catherine Giudici Lowe—were out shopping when they had a "kind of scary" car theft situation.
"Two months ago, I was checking out at Dicks Sporting Goods in Dallas when a woman came in and said, '4 guys are outside trying to steal a truck,''" Sean wrote on his Instagram Stories April 19, per People. "I told Samuel to stay inside, I went outside and found 4 guys in ski masks attempting to steal my truck."
And he noted that keeping Samuel inside ended up being the right move.
"Long story short—they didn't get caught, a witness saw them holding a gun out of the window of their getaway car," the Bachelor Nation member continued. "And I've thanked God 1000x for not allowing Samuel and I to walk up on them unknowingly."
As for the truck, it seems the would-be thieves weren't able to successfully steal it. However, Sean, 39, who called himself "an idiot" for buying "an obnoxiously loud and fast truck that criminals love," mentioned he would be selling the vehicle soon.
He shared the story behind his truck incident the same day he and Catherine, who are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Mia and 4-year-old son Isaiah, had to rehome their dog Gus after biting incidents.
One of those incidents, Sean wrote on Instagram, involved Gus biting Samuel "on the side of the head," resulting in a "trip to the E.R. and a staple in the head."
Samuel has since recovered, but nevertheless, Sean decided it was best to move Gus into a new home, which he found with the dog trainer the reality star had turned to.
"So as much as I love that dog, I have to protect my kids first," he added. "But he's in a great home and we'll get to still see him occasionally."