RHOBH's Erika Jayne Reveals What She Really Thinks of New Housewife Annemarie Wiley

Erika Jayne is getting real when it comes to her feelings about Bravo's newest diamond doll.
Three weeks after it was confirmed that Annemarie Wiley, wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, was joining season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the "Pretty Mess" singer is sharing her first impression of the new castmember.
"Beautiful woman," Erika exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on April 20 while promoting her upcoming Las Vegas residency. "I met her at a dinner party, she immediately meshed in. She's outspoken and she has a real point of view and I enjoy it. She's new, so she's come in here open and not afraid, which is nice."
And with a new co-star comes new drama. "The group dynamics always change," the reality star teased. "We have a new Housewife, things happen, relationships shift."
Season 13 will be especially different for Erika following her divorce from ex Tom Girardi, multiple lawsuits—which have been dismissed—and countless legal fees. As for why?
"I am happy," she said with a laugh, "so for me it makes it a completely different experience than the last two seasons."
Erika also shared a mini update on her former co-star and BFF Lisa Rinna, who exited the series in January after season 12. But according to the 51-year-old, don't expect a cameo from the actress on the upcoming season of RHOBH.
"No, Lisa Rinna is off acting and doing some really great projects," she shared. "I'm very happy for her. She's very happy."
Meanwhile, Erika is also busy prepping and recording new music for her upcoming Las Vegas residency Bet It All on Blonde, which premieres this August. And though she hasn't always gotten along with all of her fellow Housewives, she says they are "all invited."
"This part of my life, everyone is welcome because this is true happiness to me," she told E!. "This makes me feel good and I want to share that with everyone. So invite them all. I would be happy if all of them came, even the ones I don't like."
Hear more from Erika—including what fans can expect from her Vegas show and which Housewives she wants to perform with—in the exclusive video above.
Erika's Las Vegas residency Bet It All on Blonde at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's House of Blues kicks off Aug. 25. Tickets go on sale April 24.
