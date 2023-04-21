RHOBH's Erika Jayne Reveals What She Really Thinks of New Housewife Annemarie Wiley

Watch : Erika Jayne Talks Las Vegas Residency & RHOBH Season 13

Erika Jayne is getting real when it comes to her feelings about Bravo's newest diamond doll.

Three weeks after it was confirmed that Annemarie Wiley, wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, was joining season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the "Pretty Mess" singer is sharing her first impression of the new castmember.

"Beautiful woman," Erika exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on April 20 while promoting her upcoming Las Vegas residency. "I met her at a dinner party, she immediately meshed in. She's outspoken and she has a real point of view and I enjoy it. She's new, so she's come in here open and not afraid, which is nice."

And with a new co-star comes new drama. "The group dynamics always change," the reality star teased. "We have a new Housewife, things happen, relationships shift."

Season 13 will be especially different for Erika following her divorce from ex Tom Girardi, multiple lawsuits—which have been dismissed—and countless legal fees. As for why?