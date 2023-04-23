Wayfair's Early Way Day Deals Are Here: Shop the Best Home Decor, Kitchenware, Furniture & More on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now is the perfect time to spruce up your home with some new furniture, decor, storage, appliances and more— especially since Wayfair's incredible early Way Day deals just dropped, and they've got all the amazing home products you've been searching for, at even more amazing prices.
While Way Day takes place on April 26 and 27, you can get ahead on the bargain hunting with some early Way Day deals. Since there's simply so many finds to sort through, we rounded up the very best home decor, furniture and appliances in this guide. Continue below to shop some of our early Way Day sale favorites, from a gorgeous kitchen rolling cart to a Cuisinart cookware set for hundreds of dollars off.
Dotted Line™ 8 Pairs Natural Bamboo Shoe Rack
Get your doorway organized on a budget with this natural bamboo shoe rack. The simple, functional design will look great in any space, and that $34 price tag is too tempting to pass up.
One reviewer even gushes, "Super cute! Exactly what I needed for my workout cove. It's super easy to build you don't need any materials."
Kelly Clarkson Home Gabby Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet
Get trendy with your bathroom storage with this freestanding bathroom cabinet from Kelly Clarkson's home line. The freestanding wood and glass cabinet is currently on sale for 44% off, and reviewers say they even use the piece as nightstands or in the kitchen. We love the versatility, and price!
13.2 Gallons Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can
This motion sensor trash can has over 10,000 positive reviews and is currently on sale for just $64.
One reviewer shares, "This trash can is perfect for the space in my kitchen. It works great and looks really nice. Another get purchase from my favorite place! Wayfair for the win!!!"
Drew 23.6-Inch Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart
This rolling cart can be used for storage in your kitchen, living room, office space and beyond. The three-tier, spacious cart is perfect for small appliances, glassware, plants and more. It's also on sale for $72, and has hundreds of glowing reviews.
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 10 Piece Cookware Set
If you need to get a reliable, quality cookware set, now is the time to shop this amazing Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 10-piece set. The set comes with four lids, one stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans/skillets and one saute pan. It's got everything you need to get down in the kitchen, for 61% off its original $460 price!
Sterilite Lightweight Under Bed Storage Box Container with Lid
If you're on the hunt for some space-saving products, we suggest snagging these lightweight storage box containers and lids while they're on sale for just $28. The set of 12 containers can easily slide under your bed, in your closet or just about anywhere else.
Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender
This Cuisinart Countertop Blender does it all. Whether you use it to make smoothies, crush ice, hot soups or just about anything else, it's a must-have product to add to your kitchen, especially while it's on sale for just $86.
Breakwater Bay Sea Grass Wicker Basket
Use this chic wicker basket to store towels, magazines, plants, toys and beyond. The functional and multi-use basket is a must-have piece that will keep your space looking stylish and organized.
Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Get your beauty sleep right with this Sealy Cool memory foam mattress that is currently on sale for as low as $370 instead of the usual $1,139 price. The mattress has 3,000 positive reviews, and reviewers love it because it's "very comfortable" and gives them "the best sleep" they've ever had.
Omar Handmade Flatweave Cream Rug
Elevate your space with this gorgeous cream rug that's on sale for over $500 off its original price. The handwoven, textured area rug has a simple, understated design and pretty tassel details that will look lovely in any space.
Selah 22-Inch Tall Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table
Add an eye-catching touch to your home with these solid wood tree stump tables. Whether you use the table as a nightstand in your bedroom or as an end table in your living room, you'll get tons of compliments on the unique piece. It's also on sale for just $113 instead of the usual $308 price!
Not done shopping? Check out these Amazon products that are perfect for people who are always spilling things.