You'll Never Believe Bridgerton's Connection to King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Phoebe Dynevor Returning for Bridgerton Season 3? She Says…

Bridgerton's new prequel series quite literally received the royal treatment.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will bring the drama come May 4, as the Netflix show explores the courtship between young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George of England (Corey Mylchreest), and how they transform the world around them.

And while the series is loosely inspired by the real-life royals of 18th-century Britain, there is a modern connection to the current monarch, King Charles III and his much-anticipated coronation on May 6. Queen Charlotte costume designer Lyn Paolo exclusively revealed to E! News that someone she closely worked with on the show also helped Charles prepare for his big day.

"I was someone yesterday, who helped us on Queen Charlotte, and I was saying if I ever come back, I'd love for you to make the hats," the costume designer shared. "And she said, 'It's so funny you should say that because we just fit the King, and we have his hat ready for the coronation.'"