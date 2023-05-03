Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Costume Designers Reveal the Wardrobe's Hidden Easter Eggs

But the stars didn't just align for that specific celebration in the new series. According to the costume designer, they included motifs from 15th Century England as an homage to the real-life King George III's connection to the House of Tudor.

"With George and Charlotte, we did try to weave the Englishness in," Paolo said of the hidden gems in the monarchs' costumes. "We talked about the fact that George had the Tudor rose and the Yorkshire rose, and ivy embroidered into his wedding suit. And it was also embroidered into Charlotte's wedding gown because she was forced to wear a British gown."

However, as Queen Charlotte evolves into the royal we've seen in the original Bridgerton universe (played by Golda Rosheuvel), her wardrobe reflects how she takes her power back. "Her gown that she brings with her from Germany," Paolo explained, "it's a much stronger feeling gown. It shows how empowered she is."

As the costume designer put it, "She's had to take on the dual role of being king and queen, and she's had to embody the crown."