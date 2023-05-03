Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Costume Designers Reveal the Wardrobe's Hidden Easter Eggs

Dear readers, we're spilling the high (fashion) tea.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix's new Bridgerton prequel series, explores the epic love story between the young queen (India Amarteifio) and King George of England (Corey Mylchreest), and their influence on high society.
And what better way to spotlight the show's glamorous and sometimes gloomy situations than through ostentation clothing that offers its own secrets? Costume designer Lyn Paolo and co-costume designer Laura Frecon revealed the hidden Easter eggs planted in many of the looks.
"There were tons of little layers within the show that we talked about with the actors," Paolo exclusively told E! News. "The Stars and Moon Ball was all about George and his astronomy. And when you see that, you'll see that every single character is covered in stars and crescent moons, and they're woven into the embroidery, the jewels, the headdresses."
If you pay close attention to the background, you'll find real-life astrology references, with Paolo noting, "We even living statues of the star signs like Sagittarius and Libra."
But the stars didn't just align for that specific celebration in the new series. According to the costume designer, they included motifs from 15th Century England as an homage to the real-life King George III's connection to the House of Tudor.
"With George and Charlotte, we did try to weave the Englishness in," Paolo said of the hidden gems in the monarchs' costumes. "We talked about the fact that George had the Tudor rose and the Yorkshire rose, and ivy embroidered into his wedding suit. And it was also embroidered into Charlotte's wedding gown because she was forced to wear a British gown."
However, as Queen Charlotte evolves into the royal we've seen in the original Bridgerton universe (played by Golda Rosheuvel), her wardrobe reflects how she takes her power back. "Her gown that she brings with her from Germany," Paolo explained, "it's a much stronger feeling gown. It shows how empowered she is."
As the costume designer put it, "She's had to take on the dual role of being king and queen, and she's had to embody the crown."
Another Easter egg placed in the costumes? Frecon revealed that during the coronation scene, George and Charlotte's regalia each have their initials embroidered into the fabric. Additionally, Paolo noted that while many of the added details are subtle, there's a lot to look out for throughout the season.
"People should watch the embroidery, there are hints all the way through," Paolo shared. "But there are no hints about Bridgerton and no hints about another season because we don't know."
She summed it up best, saying, "That's all in Shonda [Rhimes]' brain. We're all so thrilled that people are actually going to see the first one."
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story streams on Netflix May 4.