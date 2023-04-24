15 Skimpy Swimwear Essentials for Showing Off in Style: Triangle Tops, Cheeky Bottoms & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Temps are heating up, days are getting longer, and beaches, lakes, and pools are open for business. We all know what that means: It's time to start taking hot bikini photos for Instagram.

Just kidding! What it really means is that late spring and early summer are on the horizon, so it's time for us to start stocking up on bathing suit faves. With current trends and dating shows alike re-popularizing everything from flirty sleeved tops to delightfully scandalous thong bottoms, there's no end to what describes a modern must-have when it comes to swimwear.

In my mind, if you're going to go skimpy, you're gonna have to — and pardon the phrase here — lean in. Go all the way! Get that high-cut bottom. Strap in to a sultry one-piece. Get the embellished bottoms, the tops with extra straps, and the minimal-coverage bandeau tops.

There's nothing better than feeling like you look good. So sit back, grab a refreshing lemonade, and scroll on to shop 15 skimpy swimsuit essentials for the season.