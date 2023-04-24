15 Skimpy Swimwear Essentials for Showing Off in Style: Triangle Tops, Cheeky Bottoms & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Temps are heating up, days are getting longer, and beaches, lakes, and pools are open for business. We all know what that means: It's time to start taking hot bikini photos for Instagram.
Just kidding! What it really means is that late spring and early summer are on the horizon, so it's time for us to start stocking up on bathing suit faves. With current trends and dating shows alike re-popularizing everything from flirty sleeved tops to delightfully scandalous thong bottoms, there's no end to what describes a modern must-have when it comes to swimwear.
In my mind, if you're going to go skimpy, you're gonna have to — and pardon the phrase here — lean in. Go all the way! Get that high-cut bottom. Strap in to a sultry one-piece. Get the embellished bottoms, the tops with extra straps, and the minimal-coverage bandeau tops.
There's nothing better than feeling like you look good. So sit back, grab a refreshing lemonade, and scroll on to shop 15 skimpy swimsuit essentials for the season.
Madeleine Simon Studio Hawaii CA Swimsuit
Cute, classy, and comfortable, this two-piece set from Madeleine Simon Studio makes it easy to be sweet and sexy at once.
BeReal Thalia Single-Strap Swimsuit
BeReal's Thalia one-piece proves that you don't have to be in a bikini to be a show-off.
Antoninias Lisome Bikini Bottoms
On the other hand, you can never go wrong with an edgy, chain-enhanced, and adjustable bikini bottom. Plus? Black goes with everything.
Kenny Flowers The Acapulco Wrap Triangle Bikini Top
Extra straps and a groovy print make this Kenny Flowers bikini top your new go-to piece for the summer. I mean, it's just asking to be styled with a kimono and cutoffs.
Carolina K Iris Bikini Top
With its mixed patterns and adjustable straps, this bikini top puts an eclectic spin on a classic style.
This Is A Love Song Heartbreaker Bikini
These barely-there bottoms are what skimpy swimwear dreams are made of.
Bromelia Swimwear Gabriela Bikini Top
Simple, chic, and versatile, the Gabriela bikini top is one you'll return to time and time again. It pairs well with the Gabriela bottoms, which are also on this list.
Anine Bing Riza Bikini Bottom
Anine Bing describes their Riza separate best: These "classic" bottoms are "constructed from a fully-lined recycled nylon-spandex blend elevated with honeycomb-inspired surface texture."
Kenny Flowers The Palmilla Bandeau Bikini Top
Soft and sun-protective — seriously, the fabric is SPF 30+ — this bandeau top brings the style but leaves the tan lines at home.
Bromelia Swimwear Gabriela Bikini Bottoms
Offering a high-cut and adjustable string straps, these bikini bottoms are a simple essential.
Anine Bing Amara Bikini Top
Here, the traditional triangle top is given an elegant upgrade in the form of adjustable straps and a subtle "honeycomb" pattern.
Bromelia Swimwear Valentina Bikini Bottoms
Stay cheeky!
Kenny Flowers The Bali Adjustable Thong Bikini Bottom
And, if you'd like, really cheeky.
Antoninias Dulcet Bikini Bottoms
Embellished and asymmetrical, these bikini bottoms offer any look an instant upgeade.
Anine Bing Rosa Bikini Top
This chic twist bandeau styles expertly with the Riza bottoms.
