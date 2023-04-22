This Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress With Hundreds of 5-Star Amazon Reviews Is the Perfect Summer Vacation Look

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
This summer, we're excited to wear all things from to flowy tops to off-shoulder beach dresses. Luckily, building the dreamy summer wardrobe you always wanted doesn't have to break the bank, and it's all thanks to Amazon.
If you're looking for the perfect dress to add to your closet, we found the one— this off-shoulder smocked maxi dress for under $40. The adorable look has a beautiful off-shoulder neckline, a flattering smocked bodice and a flowing, ankle-grazing skirt. Stretchy, comfortable and versatile, the look can be worn with sneakers, sandals or heels, and accessorized with crossbody bags, sun hats, jewelry and more.
Don't just take our word for how perfect this dress is, though. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers love the look because of its "flowing and comfortable" fit and "good material."
One reviewer gushes, "I am so satisfied with this purchase. I have actually bought it as a maternity dress for photos. It has just the right amount of stretch for my bump. The material is so soft and great quality."
Another reviewer shares, "The fit is very flattering. I am 5'4 and 150lbs, I wore a medium and it fit perfect. The material is very light and breathable, but not see through. Love the color!"
Continue below to shop the off-shoulder smocked maxi dress for the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.
BTFBM Off Shoulder Maxi Dress
This stunning smocked maxi dress comes in pink, green, black, blue and purple. Everything from the off-shoulder neckline to the ultra-flowy skirt is perfect for the spring and summer.
