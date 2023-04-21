We Can't Calm Down After Seeing Taylor Swift's Night Out With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and HAIM

Are you ready for this squad? Newly single Taylor Swift stepped out for a girls’ night out in New York City with close friends Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters.

Watch: Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift's squad never goes out of style.

In the middle of her sold-out Eras stadium tour, the Grammy winner squeezed in some quality time with her closest friends in New York City April 20.

Taylor was spotted enjoying a stroll with Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid, as well as sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, as they headed to the private club Zero Bond.

The "Shake It Off" singer, who broke up with Joe Alwyn earlier this month, wore a black skirt and matching cami paired with loafers, earrings and sunglasses. Noticeably missing from her outfit was a J necklace she used to wear in honor of her ex-boyfriend.

This isn't the first time the 33-year-old singer has hung out with her friends post breakup. Earlier this week, Taylor was spotted hopping into a vehicle with Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds before having dinner at Manhattan hotspot Casa Cipriani.

She also spent time with longtime friend Jack Antonoff and fashion consultant Ashley Avignone on separate occasions.

photos
Party Pics: New York

While Taylor and Joe haven't spoken out publicly about their split, the "Me!" singer showed signs she was trying to shake it off during a recent tour stop.

After a TikTok user held up a "You OK?" sign—a nod to Taylor's 2009 video for "You Belong With Me"—during one of the Grammy winner's concerts, Taylor gave a thumbs up, prompting cheers and applause from the audience.

As for Joe, he's remaining busy in Hungary as he films The Brutalist with co-star Emma Laird.

Before Taylor heads back to work and delivers another show at NRG Stadium in Texas April 21, keep reading to see more memories from her girls' night.

BACKGRID
Yes It's Ladies Night

On April 20, 2023, Taylor Swift stepped out for an evening out with her close friends including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters. 

BACKGRID
Girl Chat
BACKGRID
Are You Ready for It?
BACKGRID
Super Squad
BACKGRID
Welcome to New York
BACKGRID
Big Apple
BACKGRID
Takin' It to the Streets
BACKGRID
Ready for Tonight
BACKGRID
No Bad Blood
BACKGRID
Sisterhood
BACKGRID
New York Minute
