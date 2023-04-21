We Can't Calm Down After Seeing Taylor Swift's Night Out With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and HAIM

Watch : Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift's squad never goes out of style.

In the middle of her sold-out Eras stadium tour, the Grammy winner squeezed in some quality time with her closest friends in New York City April 20.

Taylor was spotted enjoying a stroll with Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid, as well as sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, as they headed to the private club Zero Bond.

The "Shake It Off" singer, who broke up with Joe Alwyn earlier this month, wore a black skirt and matching cami paired with loafers, earrings and sunglasses. Noticeably missing from her outfit was a J necklace she used to wear in honor of her ex-boyfriend.

This isn't the first time the 33-year-old singer has hung out with her friends post breakup. Earlier this week, Taylor was spotted hopping into a vehicle with Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds before having dinner at Manhattan hotspot Casa Cipriani.

She also spent time with longtime friend Jack Antonoff and fashion consultant Ashley Avignone on separate occasions.