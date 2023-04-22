25 Nordstrom Rack Mother's Day Gifts Under $25: Kate Spade, Frye, Philosophy, Clinique, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Did you finish your Mother's Day shopping? There's no need to panic if you're behind on gift shopping. There's still plenty of time to get the perfect present in time for the holiday. If you want to make your mom feel special, but you're struggling to stick to a budget, you're in the right place.

There are so many amazing Mother's Day gifts under $25 at Nordstrom Rack. You can get this $144 necklace for only $20. Give your mother a Frye Reversible Leather Belt for just $20 (originally $128). Mom will love this set with three rings that you can get for just $20 (originally $105). These reversible Kate Spade earrings are basically two pairs for the price of one.

If you're looking for even more great gifts, check out these affordable finds your mom, stepmom, grandma, or wife will absolutely adore.