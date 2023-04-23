Murder, Madness and the Real Horror Explored in Amityville: An Origin Story

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

In 1975, a 4,000-square-foot house with a finished basement in a peaceful New York suburb, on a quarter-acre lot boasting a heated pool and its own boat dock, went on the market for $100,000.

A listing that should have begged only one question: What's the catch?

Well, George and Kathy Lutz knew—23-year-old Ronald DeFeo Jr. had killed his parents and four siblings in the house barely a year beforehand—but the couple wanted a nice place to start their life together, so they offered $80,000 and bought the lot, including some old pieces of furniture dappled with visible traces of blood.

The 28 days the Lutz family—George, Kathy and her kids Danny, Christopher and Melissa from a previous marriage—spent at 112 Ocean Ave. is the stuff of, quite literally, legend. What happened—or, one must ask, did not happen—in the house has fueled its own true crime-meets-psychic-phenomena industry that all started with Jay Anson's 1977 book The Amityville Horror and the 1979 movie of the same name starring James Brolin and Margot Kidder.

Almost 50 years later, warring mysteries endure, and the new MGM+ docuseries Amityville: An Origin Story sets out to unpack the different types of horror at play here, through the eyes of paranormal investigators, priests, detectives, lawyers, friends of the DeFeo and Lutz families and one of the kids who lived through it, many of them going on camera for the first time.