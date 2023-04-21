Ryan Gosling Trades in the Ken-ergy for a '90s Boy Band Style with Latest Look

Ryan Gosling's latest look will give you that crazy, stupid, love.
And no, we aren't talking about the actor's transformation into Ken for the upcoming Barbie movie. In fact, he recently ditched his doll-like style to channel '90s boy bands vibes with his frosted highlights and eye-grazing bangs.
While attending TAG Heuer Carrera's 60th anniversary party in London on April 20, Ryan swooned in a navy blue horse-bit-printed suit that he paired with a vibrant pink button-down and brown loafers. But of course, his '90s heartthrob hairstyle stole the spotlight, as he rocked textured waves and gave his bangs a touseled scrunch.
Ryan's nostalgic-inducing getup certainly transported fans into the glory days of boy bands.
And considering The Notebook actor used to be part of The Mickey Mouse Club—a popular variety show that also featured Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera—he knows a thing or two about channeling that pop star energy.
And while Ryan's most recent red carpet look is a departure from his tanned skin and bleach-blonde hair in Barbie, there's no denying fans are excited to see him embody the iconic doll.
Earlier this month, Warner Bros. released the trailer for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film, which teases the magical world of Barbie Land and the dynamic between Ken (Ryan) and Barbie (Margot Robbie).
"I thought I might stay over tonight," Ken tells Barbie, "because we're girlfriend, boyfriend."
And while the trailer, released April 4, keeps the storyline a mystery, it does show a sneak peek of the wild adventure Ken and Barbie will embark on, as they step out of their fantasyland and into the real world.
But no matter where their journey takes them, Ryan and Margot are definitely in good company. The summer blockbuster also stars Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Helen Mirren and Dua Lipa.
But before Barbie hits theaters nationwide on July 21, keep scrolling to see the official cast character photos and other teases of the flick.