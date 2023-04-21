Ryan Gosling Trades in the Ken-ergy for a '90s Boy Band Style with Latest Look

Watch : BIGGEST Surprises From the Official Second Barbie Trailer!

Ryan Gosling's latest look will give you that crazy, stupid, love.

And no, we aren't talking about the actor's transformation into Ken for the upcoming Barbie movie. In fact, he recently ditched his doll-like style to channel '90s boy bands vibes with his frosted highlights and eye-grazing bangs.

While attending TAG Heuer Carrera's 60th anniversary party in London on April 20, Ryan swooned in a navy blue horse-bit-printed suit that he paired with a vibrant pink button-down and brown loafers. But of course, his '90s heartthrob hairstyle stole the spotlight, as he rocked textured waves and gave his bangs a touseled scrunch.

Ryan's nostalgic-inducing getup certainly transported fans into the glory days of boy bands.

And considering The Notebook actor used to be part of The Mickey Mouse Club—a popular variety show that also featured Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera—he knows a thing or two about channeling that pop star energy.