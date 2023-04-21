Ryan Gosling Trades in the Ken-ergy for a '90s Boy Band Style with Latest Look

Ryan Gosling made a head-turning appearance at TAG Heuer Carrera's event in London, as he showcased his new hairstyle: Frosted highlights with eye-grazing bangs. See his bold look below.

Ryan Gosling's latest look will give you that crazy, stupid, love.

And no, we aren't talking about the actor's transformation into Ken for the upcoming Barbie movie. In fact, he recently ditched his doll-like style to channel '90s boy bands vibes with his frosted highlights and eye-grazing bangs.

While attending TAG Heuer Carrera's 60th anniversary party in London on April 20, Ryan swooned in a navy blue horse-bit-printed suit that he paired with a vibrant pink button-down and brown loafers. But of course, his '90s heartthrob hairstyle stole the spotlight, as he rocked textured waves and gave his bangs a touseled scrunch. 

Ryan's nostalgic-inducing getup certainly transported fans into the glory days of boy bands.

And considering The Notebook actor used to be part of The Mickey Mouse Club—a popular variety show that also featured Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera—he knows a thing or two about channeling that pop star energy.

photos
40 Fun Facts About Ryan Gosling

And while Ryan's most recent red carpet look is a departure from his tanned skin and bleach-blonde hair in Barbie, there's no denying fans are excited to see him embody the iconic doll.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. released the trailer for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film, which teases the magical world of Barbie Land and the dynamic between Ken (Ryan) and Barbie (Margot Robbie).

"I thought I might stay over tonight," Ken tells Barbie, "because we're girlfriend, boyfriend." 

And while the trailer, released April 4, keeps the storyline a mystery, it does show a sneak peek of the wild adventure Ken and Barbie will embark on, as they step out of their fantasyland and into the real world.

But no matter where their journey takes them, Ryan and Margot are definitely in good company. The summer blockbuster also stars Issa Rae, Simu LiuAmerica FerreraWill FerrellBridgerton's Nicola CoughlanHelen Mirren and Dua Lipa.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

But before Barbie hits theaters nationwide on July 21, keep scrolling to see the official cast character photos and other teases of the flick.

Warner Bros
Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros
Margot Robbie
Warner Bros
Simu Liu
Warner Bros
Michael Cera
Warner Bros
Issa Rae
Warner Bros
Will Ferrell
Warner Bros
Dua Lipa
Warner Bros
Kate McKinnon
Warner Bros
Helen Mirren
Warner Bros
Ncuti Gatwa
Warner Bros
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Warner Bros
Hari Nef
Warner Bros
Emma Mackey
Warner Bros
Sharon Rooney
Warner Bros
Connor Swindells
Warner Bros
Ariana Greenblatt
Warner Bros
Emerald Fennell
Warner Bros
Ritu Arya
Warner Bros
Nicola Coughlan
Warner Bros
Scott Evans
Warner Bros
Jamie Demetriou
APEX / MEGA
Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

APEX / MEGA
It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

Backgrid
Birthday Barbie

For her 32nd birthday on July 2, Margot Robbie received a "Barbie Margot" cake from her movie family.

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID
Extra Sweet Celebration

The actress and producer celebrated the day with treats and a party hat!

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hiya, Barbie!

Warner Bros. shared a first glimpse of Robbie in character back in April.

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hi, Ken!

Two months later, the studio released the first photo of a shirtless Gosling as Ken.

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Dynamic Duo

The duo appeared to be heading to a rodeo in these photos from set. 

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ken & Barbie

The live-action film is set for release in July 2023.

