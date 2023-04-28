All the Details on E!'s 2023 Met Gala and How to Watch

Watch : 25 Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks of All Time

The fashion event of the year is finally (almost) here.

Mark your calendar, fashionistas, because the 2023 Met Gala is Monday, May 1. As always, E! will be your go-to destination when Live From E!: The Met Gala 2023 kicks off at 6 p.m., bringing you the biggest stars and most jaw-dropping looks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

This year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" will honor the late Chanel designer's legacy and is co-chaired by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

E!'s fashion and pop culture experts Zanna Roberts Rassi, Zuri Hall, Jenna Lyons and Jonathan Van Ness will be breaking down every stunning moment, plus What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillen will be on the Met staircase speaking with the stars as they arrive. The co-hosts will look back at many of Lagerfeld's most famous Met Gala designs and explain his everlasting influence on the fashion industry.

E! will also create the ultimate Met Gala watch party with a live studio audience stacked with influencers—including Natasha Parker and Matthew Mazur—glam squads and Bravolebrities like Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga, Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Silas Cooper and Jasmine Ellis Cooper from the new series Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.