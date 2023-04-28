All the Details on E!'s 2023 Met Gala and How to Watch

Join E! for the 2023 Met Gala as we bring you the most extensive multi-platform experience on-air, digital and across mobile and social media with the ultimate watch party on fashion's biggest night.

Watch: 25 Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks of All Time

The fashion event of the year is finally (almost) here.

Mark your calendar, fashionistas, because the 2023 Met Gala is Monday, May 1. As always, E! will be your go-to destination when Live From E!: The Met Gala 2023 kicks off at 6 p.m., bringing you the biggest stars and most jaw-dropping looks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

This year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" will honor the late Chanel designer's legacy and is co-chaired by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

E!'s fashion and pop culture experts Zanna Roberts Rassi, Zuri Hall, Jenna Lyons and Jonathan Van Ness will be breaking down every stunning moment, plus What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillen will be on the Met staircase speaking with the stars as they arrive. The co-hosts will look back at many of Lagerfeld's most famous Met Gala designs and explain his everlasting influence on the fashion industry.

E! will also create the ultimate Met Gala watch party with a live studio audience stacked with influencers—including Natasha Parker and Matthew Mazur—glam squads and Bravolebrities like Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa GorgaSouthern Charm's Craig Conover and Silas Cooper and Jasmine Ellis Cooper from the new series Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.

photos
Stars' First Met Gala Appearances

Additionally, Rassi will share insider info on what your favorite stars will be wearing while giving style tips viewers at home can put to use.

Over the course of the evening, each of our co-hosts will pick their best dressed celebrity of the night. And with a guest list that includes names like Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Billie Eilish, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez, Kendrick Lamar, Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson and Rihanna, expect some show-stopping appearances.

E! will also let our audience weigh in and vote on the ultimate winner of this year's Met Gala. 

Getty Images, Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment

But E!'s comprehensive coverage doesn't end there. Starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, tune in to Live From E! Stream: Met Gala where E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes will be on site just blocks away at The Mark Hotel to give their fashion hot takes and interview stylists, designers and celebrities involved in fashion's biggest night.

The E! Stream will also be shared on Peacock, E! News and E! Entertainment's Twitter, on YouTube by E! News, E! Insider, Access Hollywood and The Today Show, as well as E! News' Facebook, E! Online, TODAY All Day and All FAST Partners. 

photos
Kim Kardashian's Most Challenging Met Gala Looks

E! will also have a TikTok Livestream going live at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT outside The Mark Hotel to catch a first look at A-listers' fashion as they head to the Met.

Fans can also stay up to date on everything Met Gala by following E! News' Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and E! Entertainment.

Don't miss a minute of the action on E! May 1. In the meantime, keep scrolling to relive the best Met Gala fashion of all time.

Live From E!: Met Gala is produced by Live Digital Entertainment, Inc. with Eddie Delbridge, Madison Sinclair and Shaun Smith as executive producers and Andria Parides as co-executive producer.

Thanks to brand partners Charlotte Tilbury, Genesis, Intimissimi and "Love Again" for giving fashionistas and style enthusiasts an elevated viewing experience at this year's Live from E!: Met Gala.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Cher, 1974

Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Kate Moss, 1995

Haute Couture

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell, 1995

Haute Couture

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Diana, 1996

Christian Dior

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley, 1997

Gianni Versace

Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Whitney Houston, 1999

Rock Style

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt, 1999

Rock Style

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Demi Moore, 2000

No theme

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson, 2001

Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

Gucci via Getty Images
David Bowie & Iman, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Victoria Beckham & Naomi Campbell, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Gucci via Getty Images
Molly Sims, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Kate Hudson, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Gucci via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Scarlett Johansson, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Hilary Swank, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Diane Kruger, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

M. Von Holden/FilmMagic
Karolina Kurkova, 2005

House of Chanel

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Lil' Kim, 2005

House of Chanel

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Elle Macpherson, 2005

House of Chanel

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Natasha Richardson & Liam Neeson, 2005

House of Chanel

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Charlize Theron & John Galliano, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Drew Barrymore, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Thandie Newton, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

James Devaney/WireImage
Victoria Beckham, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson, 2007

Poiret: King of Fashion

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner, 2007

Poiret: King of Fashion

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars
