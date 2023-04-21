Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Kids During Disneyland Family Outing

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her family are feeling the magic at the Happiest Place on Earth.
On April 20, the 9-1-1 actress shared a rare glimpse of her two eldest children during a recent family trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
"Watching my kids and friends kids just smile and laugh all day," she wrote alongside a photo of her and husband Brian Hallisay's daughter Autumn, 9, and son Atticus, 7, with two pals at Disney California Adventure Park on her Instagram Stories. "Truly is the greatest blessing. It was all magic. @disneyland @disneyparks"
Jennifer also shared a selfie of herself standing in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at the main Disneyland park. "Yesterday was magical!" the 44-year-old wrote. "Thank you to @disneyland @disneyparks for making our day so special. Every experience created a new moment in our hearts. Sometimes you just have to make magic happen on a random Wednesday."
In addition to Autumn and Atticus, Jennifer and Brian are also parents to son Aidan, 19 months.
The actress occasionally offers peeks into her home life on Instagram. "Woke up at 4am and was 44!" she wrote on her birthday in February. "I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us. I feel magic in the air and I love magic."
She later added, "Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone. It's my birthday you have to do it!"
See photos of the actress' family trip to Disneyland below: