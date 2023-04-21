Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Kids During Disneyland Family Outing

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Humbled by Her "9-1-1" Casting

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her family are feeling the magic at the Happiest Place on Earth.

On April 20, the 9-1-1 actress shared a rare glimpse of her two eldest children during a recent family trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

"Watching my kids and friends kids just smile and laugh all day," she wrote alongside a photo of her and husband Brian Hallisay's daughter Autumn, 9, and son Atticus, 7, with two pals at Disney California Adventure Park on her Instagram Stories. "Truly is the greatest blessing. It was all magic. @disneyland @disneyparks"

Jennifer also shared a selfie of herself standing in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at the main Disneyland park. "Yesterday was magical!" the 44-year-old wrote. "Thank you to @disneyland @disneyparks for making our day so special. Every experience created a new moment in our hearts. Sometimes you just have to make magic happen on a random Wednesday."