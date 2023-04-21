It Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $123 Worth of Products for Just $77

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want that "no makeup" makeup look, IT Cosmetics is the brand you need to shop. IT Cosmetics products are all about giving coverage that looks just like your skin, at its best. If you've been looking for makeup that's easy to use, there's a great deal from one of the brand's most popular products, the Bye Bye Foundation.
The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation gives you the coverage of a foundation and the hydration of a moisturizer. Plus, it protects your skin from the sun with SPF 50. QVC has a bundle with the Bye Bye Foundation, Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Loose Setting Powder, and an application brush. After putting on foundation, brush on the powder to give your look an airbrushed finish, reducing the appearance of pores and wrinkles.
If you bought all three IT Cosmetics products separately, it would cost $123, but you can get this set for just $77 from QVC. Make your life easier and opt for this simple, yet effective, makeup routine from IT Cosmetics.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation, w/ Bye Bye Pores and Brush
Here's what you get with this set:
- Bye Bye Foundation in the shade of your choice
- Bye Bye Pores Loose Setting Powder
- #22 Luxe Brush
QVC has 7 shades to choose from. Take a look at the swatches below to find the best hue for you.
Need additional information before you shop? Check out these reviews from happy shoppers.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation, w/ Bye Bye Pores and Brush Reviews
A shopper gushed, "I ABSOLUTELY LOVE this foundation cream!! It not only hydrates my skin, but smooths and blurs my fine lines and wrinkles. Smooth application and it makes my skin tone look amazing. A great bonus is having the broad spectrum SPF 50!! I am definitely a loyal user from now on!! Highly recommend!!"
Another raved, "Best foundation!!!! Have used bye bye for over 15 years and skin just keeps getting better.i just turned 50 and I am very confident with my skin."
A fan of the product said, "I've been using the IT foundation and bye bye pore powder for four years. I love these products because I am 51 years of age, and it helps my skin with aging. I recommend it to everyone regardless of age."
"Light and easy to apply. It smooths my complexion without clogging my pores. I don't even notice it," a shopper wrote.
Someone reviewed, "I have been experimenting over the last year with different brands of foundation. And I'm here to say IT by far exceeds any others. It doesn't give off that caked on look and covers where I need it to and gives the most natural look and feel."
"Fantastic product! Will purchase again! Covers, moisturizes and protects," a customer shared.
Someone shared, "I've been using ByeBye foundation for 5 years. I receive many compliments on my skin. No one believes my age. It doesn't settle in lines or pores."
Another explained, "This is a beautiful, easy to apply foundation. It stays on all day and does not cake or flake. Love that it has SPF 50 - so it works great when I'm outdoors."
