Lift Your Face in Just 5 Minutes and Save $221 on the NuFace Toning Device

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Improving your skin doesn't mean that you need to perform a long, elaborate routine twice a day to see a difference. If you just have five minutes, that's all you need to turn things around especially when you have a NuFACE facial toning device.
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFACE Trinity+ Facial Toning Device. It is a microcurrent device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns, according to the brand. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere. The brand claims that you can use this device to contour, tone, smooth, and firm the skin.
If this is intriguing to you, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour deal. You can save $221 on a bundle with the NuFACE Trinity+ Facial Toning Device, Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, Hydrating Aqua Gel, ELE attachment, and power adapter.
Make the most of your time and add this game-changing device to your routine.
NuFACE Trinity+ w/ELE Attachment, Aqua Gel, and Brush
Apply the gel before using the device. Use your NuFACE for five minutes a day. NuFACE recommends using it for five times a week for the first 60 days and then reduce it to two to three times per week for maintenance.
QVC has the NuFACE in white and pink. Here is what you get in these product bundles:
- NuFACE Trinity+ facial toning device with power adapter
- ELE attachment
- 10-fl oz Hydrating Aqua Gel
- Clean Sweep Applicator Brush
- UL listed adapter
Still on the fence about shopping? Read these reviews from shoppers who love the NuFACE.
NuFACE Trinity+ Facial Toning Device Reviews
"The results of the five minutes I spent giving myself microcurrent facials every day over the course of the past month have convinced me that my Trinity is now a standard part of my skincare routine. The difference this device has made in the appearance of my skin is very subtle and the best way I can describe it is I look well-rested. It was so easy to add a new step to my daily routine because that 'new step' makes a difference that is noticeable! Using the app was helpful and likely a vital reinforcement to keep me in a consistent routine. The device itself has held the original charge well," a shopper said.
Another raved, "I am SO in love the the Trinity+ device I ordered. I have only used it 5 times and I see the difference already! (I am 61 years old) Several people have told me my skin looks radiant and healthy and asked me for my secret. I am a customer for the rest of my life! GREAT products and this is a company that stands behind their product!"
Someone said, "Amazing little 'BiG' face care product. I am starting to see results in collagen regrowth. I used to have a small dimple on my forehead. It is starting to slowly diminish. And with the extra power of this model, I can see more results on muscle toning, especially with why frown lines. Now it NuFace would just come out with. the attachments."
A reviewer said, "Excellent product!! Highly recommend it!! Powerful!!"
If you're looking for more beauty deals, you can get an instant cheek lift and a discount on the viral Tarte Blush Tape and Glow Tape.