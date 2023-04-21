Lift Your Face in Just 5 Minutes and Save $221 on the NuFace Toning Device

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Improving your skin doesn't mean that you need to perform a long, elaborate routine twice a day to see a difference. If you just have five minutes, that's all you need to turn things around especially when you have a NuFACE facial toning device.

Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFACE Trinity+ Facial Toning Device. It is a microcurrent device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns, according to the brand. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere. The brand claims that you can use this device to contour, tone, smooth, and firm the skin.

If this is intriguing to you, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour deal. You can save $221 on a bundle with the NuFACE Trinity+ Facial Toning Device, Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, Hydrating Aqua Gel, ELE attachment, and power adapter.

Make the most of your time and add this game-changing device to your routine.