See Becky G, Prince Royce, Chiquis and More Stars at the 2023 Latin AMAs

Julián Gil, Galilea Montijo, Clarissa Molina and Natti Natasha are hosting the 2023 Latin AMAs from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. See what stars such as Becky G and Chiquis are wearing to the even

The stars are shining bright in Las Vegas.

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards is bringing together some of the brightest talents in Latin music for its annual ceremony, which is being hosted live from the MGM Grand Arena by Julián Gil, Galilea Montijo, Clarissa Molina and Natti Natasha.

This year, the awards show will be broadcast April 20 on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión, and it'll have nothing short of show-stopping performances. Among those taking the stage include Becky G and Peso Pluma, who will jointly perform their track "Chanel," as well as PitbullGrupo Frontera and Lele Pons.

As for who might walk away with trophies? Bad Bunny, who is headlining Coachella on April 21, has great odds as the show's top-nominated artist with 11 nods, followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee with 9 nominations each, according to a TelevisaUnivision press release.

Daddy Yankee's nominations come as the artist, who has been dubbed by fans as the "King of Reggaeton," announced his retirement from music in March 2022, according to NBC News.

photos
Latin American Music Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

The rapper's eighth and final album, Legendaddy, is up for album of the year against Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin TiEslabón Armado's Nostalgia; Rosalía's MotomamiFarruko's La 167; J Balvin's Jose; Romeo Santos' Fórmula, Vol. 3; Becky G's EsquemasIvan Cornejo's Dañado and Buena Vista Social Club's Ahora Me Da Pena EP.

The show will also recognize legends Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar as 2023 Latin AMAs Legacy honorees, TelevisaUnivision announced on March 14.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

And for the event, stars are stepping out in some of their best looks. Becky G donned a PatBo minidress, while Steve Aoki sported a bright red tuxedo.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities and their head-turning outfits at the 2023 Latin AMAs.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lele Pons & Guaynaa

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Becky G

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Royce

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Holly Sonders & Oscar De La Hoya

Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Chiquis

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Steve Aoki

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Jesse Huerta & Joy Huerta

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Chesca

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Roselyn Sánchez

Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Natti Natasha

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Anuel AA

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Francisca Lachapel

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Erika Buenfil

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Peso Pluma

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Leli Hernandez

Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Carlos Ponce

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Emilia

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Dalex

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Patricia Manterola

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Ryan Castro

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Angela Aguilar

