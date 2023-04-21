See Becky G, Prince Royce, Chiquis and More Stars at the 2023 Latin AMAs

Watch : Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More

The stars are shining bright in Las Vegas.

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards is bringing together some of the brightest talents in Latin music for its annual ceremony, which is being hosted live from the MGM Grand Arena by Julián Gil, Galilea Montijo, Clarissa Molina and Natti Natasha.

This year, the awards show will be broadcast April 20 on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión, and it'll have nothing short of show-stopping performances. Among those taking the stage include Becky G and Peso Pluma, who will jointly perform their track "Chanel," as well as Pitbull, Grupo Frontera and Lele Pons.

As for who might walk away with trophies? Bad Bunny, who is headlining Coachella on April 21, has great odds as the show's top-nominated artist with 11 nods, followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee with 9 nominations each, according to a TelevisaUnivision press release.

Daddy Yankee's nominations come as the artist, who has been dubbed by fans as the "King of Reggaeton," announced his retirement from music in March 2022, according to NBC News.