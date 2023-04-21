Drake Bell’s Wife Janet Von Schmeling Files for Divorce After His Disappearance

Watch : Drake Bell Made Suicidal Statements Ahead of Disappearance

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Drake Bell's wife Janet Von Schmeling is taking steps to officially end their four-year marriage, according to court documents filed April 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by E! News.

Revealing they've been separated since September 2022, Janet listed the reason for her divorce from the Drake & Josh alum as irreconcilable differences. She is seeking primary legal and physical custody for their 2-year-old son, as well as spousal support.

E! News has reached out to Drake's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

The filing comes one week after the 36-year-old briefly went missing in Florida, leading authorities to issue a message that he was "missing and endangered."

On April 20, Drake shared that he was "finally" back in Mexico, tweeting in Spanish, "I need to make it my home. It's so much better than the US!"

The singer went on to address hatred he said he's received online. "It truly blows my mind how mean people are on here to people clearly dealing with mental health issues. It's unreal how cruel you all can be," Drake wrote in separate tweets. "There's literally obviously zero reason to keep doing this!! All I get is attacked. Hopefully you like the new song I put out its literally all I have left in me."