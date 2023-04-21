Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Gift From Travis Barker Is Worth Over $160,000

Watch : See Travis Barker's Loving Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling this birthday.

The Kardashians star turned 44 on April 18 and rang in the special milestone—her first birthday as a married woman—with husband Travis Barker. As seen in photos and videos on Instagram, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer celebrated the occasion by taking a couple's trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara.

The romantic getaway included a stay at the famed Kennedy Cottage on San Ysidro Ranch, where late President John F. Kennedy and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent their honeymoon in 1953. A picture of the suite shared by Kourtney showed the place decorated with rose petals, while Travis posted an Instagram Story of Kourtney opening her birthday gift—a colored pencil drawing by artist Yoshitomo Nara—as she sat on the bed.

Titled "Love! Somethin'," the signed sketch was sold at an April 5 auction for approximately $161,819 U.S., according to Sotheby's. It was exhibited at the Santa Monica Museum of Art in 2000.

As for Kourtney's birthday dinner? The Poosh founder took a snapshot of their meal for two at Italian restaurant Tre Lune, as well as a video of her chocolate-covered birthday cake.