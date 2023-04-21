Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Gift From Travis Barker Is Worth Over $160,000

Kourtney Kardashian rang in her 44th birthday with husband Travis Barker, embarking on a trip to Santa Barbara, Calif. See photos of her "dream" celebration, including what Travis gifted her.

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling this birthday.

The Kardashians star turned 44 on April 18 and rang in the special milestone—her first birthday as a married woman—with husband Travis Barker. As seen in photos and videos on Instagram, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer celebrated the occasion by taking a couple's trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara.

The romantic getaway included a stay at the famed Kennedy Cottage on San Ysidro Ranch, where late President John F. Kennedy and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent their honeymoon in 1953. A picture of the suite shared by Kourtney showed the place decorated with rose petals, while Travis posted an Instagram Story of Kourtney opening her birthday gift—a colored pencil drawing by artist Yoshitomo Nara—as she sat on the bed.

Titled "Love! Somethin'," the signed sketch was sold at an April 5 auction for approximately $161,819 U.S., according to Sotheby's. It was exhibited at the Santa Monica Museum of Art in 2000.

As for Kourtney's birthday dinner? The Poosh founder took a snapshot of their meal for two at Italian restaurant Tre Lune, as well as a video of her chocolate-covered birthday cake.

"Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes," she wrote in an April 19 post. "Turning 44 was a dream."

But the multi-day festivities didn't stop there! Kourtney was also fêted by a mariachi band singing "Happy Birthday," before friends and family—including 10-year-old daughter Penelope and 8-year-old son Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick—threw her a private bowling party. 

Travis, calling the reality star his "soulmate," wrote in a tribute to the birthday girl, "I'm so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile."

"You stole my heart the moment we met," the 47-year-old added. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife."

Keep scrolling to see photos from Kourtney's birthday celebrations.

Birthday Girl

Kourtney Kardashian blew out the candles on her birthday cake during a romantic dinner with Travis Barker.

Mangia!

For the occasion, the couple noshed on Italian food from Tre Lune in Montecito, Calif.

Romantic Getaway

Kourtney and Travis stayed the famed Kennedy Cottage on San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif.

No Time Like the Present

For her 44th birthday, Travis gifted Kourtney a drawing by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara.

Lovely Gift

The sketch was sold at an April 5 auction for approximately $161,819 U.S., according to Sotheby's.

Music to My Ears

Kourtney was also fêted with a private performance from a mariachi band.

Bowl Out

The birthday festivities also included a bowling party for friends and family.

Family Fun

Travis and Kourtney's daughter Penelope and son Reign were seen singing "Happy Birthday" to the Poosh founder.

Let Them Eat Cake

Sweet treats at the bash included Sweet Lady Jane bakery's famous triple berry cake, as well as a custom-made confection featuring an image of Kourtney and Travis.

Flowers Forever

Kourtney was showered with an array of colorful floral bouquets.

