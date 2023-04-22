LFO's Brad Fischetti Shares How He Found the Light Again After the Deaths of Rich Cronin and Devin Lima

Watch : LFO's Brad Fischetti Finds the Light Again After Rich & Devin's Deaths

Sometimes, Brad Fischetti wakes up and it doesn't feel real that the group known as LFO is just... him.

"To imagine, these two extraordinary guys are gone," he reflected in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It doesn't make any sense to me."

Rich Cronin, who wrote LFO's infectiously catchy 1999 hit "Summer Girls," died in 2010 at the age of 36 after a long battle with leukemia. Devin Lima, who remained Fischetti's best friend, died in 2018, barely 13 months after being diagnosed with adrenal cancer.

Both losses hit Fischetti hard, but Lima's passing admittedly put him in a dark place that took a lot of work to get out of.

"It was like somebody pulled a hood over my eyes," the 47-year-old recalled. "I have six kids now, but I had five kids at the time, and I just could not find joy anywhere. So my wife said, 'You've got to do something.' I think a lot of us are not really vulnerable enough to admit when we need help, especially men."