Scarlett Johansson Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Naming Her Son Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson is giving us all a throwback.

During a recent conversation on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, the host reminded listeners that Scarlett had once been married to Ryan Reynolds in the mid-2000s.

"Oh that's right!" Gwyneth remarked, per the Daily Mail. "I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!"

The Black Widow actress laughed at the recognition, noting, "Yes! We weren't married very long," to which Gwyneth quipped, "It still counts!"

The Goop founder then confessed the Red Notice star is a fan favorite among her family with husband Brad Falchuk, sharing, "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our home."

And as Scarlett put it, "He's a good guy!"

Scarlett and Ryan, who were married from 2008-2011, have since both moved on, with Scarlett marrying journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014—the exes are parents to Rose, 8—before splitting in 2017. Scarlett then wed Colin Jost in 2020 and the two share 20-month-old son Cosmo.

Two years ago, Colin praised his wife in his 2020 memoir, A Very Punchable Face, writing that she has "a grace and a smile that I've still never seen in any other human."