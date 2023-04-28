Facial Fillers Might Be on the Decline, But Penis Fillers Are Rising More Than Ever

Watch : Doja Cat Claps Back At Critics Of Her Plastic Surgery

BDE comes with a price.

We're talking upwards of $15,000 if you want to enlarge your package. Because while many celebrities have recently spoken out about dissolving their facial fillers, including Blac Chyna, Courteney Cox and Simon Cowell, there's a rising demand for penis fillers.

"I'll have a patient say they've always wished there was something that they could do," double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. David Shafer told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Now, they have something to enhance their penis, and it gives them confidence."

Dr. Shafer, who specializes in this treatment, said the idea originated about six years ago when a patient's friend suggested injecting his member.

"A light went off in my head and I said, 'Why not?'" Dr. Shafer recalled, "'If you want to be the guinea pig, we'll do it.' I had him come back a couple of days later and we did it. He called a week later, 'Doc, this stuff is amazing but I want to have more of it.' One thing led to another and I've refined the procedure over the years."