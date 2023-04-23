Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Power Ranger in Sexy Pink Catsuit

How many new 'dos will we see at weekend two?

While all eyes are usually on the fashion at Coachella, we couldn't help but notice two stars showing off major hair transformations in Palm Springs during the music festival's opening weekend. Charli D'Amelio ditched her signature dark tresses and tested out a platinum blonde bob, while Ciara delivered some major summer beauty inspo when she showed off a unicorn-inspired hair color. But the style shakeups weren't only going down in the desert, with It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni saying goodbye to his long hair for a good cause and Lupita Nyong'o bidding an emotional farewell to her "sisterlocks" before unveiling a chic pixie cut.

Plus, BTS member J-Hope took to social media to show fans his newly shaved head before beginning his mandatory military service and Kim Kardashian's powerful pink look was giving serious Power Rangers energy in a morphinomenal outfit.