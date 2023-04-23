Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Ciara and Charli D'Amelio debuted new 'dos at Coachella, while Justin Baldoni chopped his hair off for a good cause.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 23, 2023 10:00 AMTags
How many new 'dos will we see at weekend two? 

While all eyes are usually on the fashion at Coachella, we couldn't help but notice two stars showing off major hair transformations in Palm Springs during the music festival's opening weekend. Charli D'Amelio ditched her signature dark tresses and tested out a platinum blonde bob, while Ciara delivered some major summer beauty inspo when she showed off a unicorn-inspired hair color. But the style shakeups weren't only going down in the desert, with It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni saying goodbye to his long hair for a good cause and Lupita Nyong'o bidding an emotional farewell to her "sisterlocks" before unveiling a chic pixie cut.

Plus, BTS member J-Hope took to social media to show fans his newly shaved head before beginning his mandatory military service and Kim Kardashian's powerful pink look was giving serious Power Rangers energy in a morphinomenal outfit.

Check out the most surprising transformations of the week...

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

TikTok was in shock over Charli's bold new 'do.

The Dancing With the Stars champ ditched her long black tresses for a dramatic blonde style, which she then chopped into a chin-grazing bob. Charli debuted her transformation while attending the first weekend of the music festival in Indio, Calif. (from April 14-16) and she shared a series of images on Instagram that showed off her lighter locks while posing in front of the festival's famous carousel with her boyfriend Landon Barker

Jacopo Raule/GC Images, Instagram
BTS' J-Hope

J-Hope is ready to serve.

The BTS member debuted his newly shaved head in a April 17 Instagram post, which comes as he begins his mandatory 18-month service in the South Korean military. Previously, he showed off shorter hair in an April 7 series of selfies on Instagram, which he captioned with the pair of scissors emoji. 

J-Hope isn't the first BTS star to report for duty: Jin, the group's oldest member, announced he was serving in December 2022. He left the band's fanbase with a parting message: "It's curtain call time."

The group's label Big Hit Music announced that the group—comprised of members Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook—would be on a break until 2025 as they fulfill their duties.

TikTok
Lupita Nyong'o

Short hair and we really do care!

Lupita said goodbye to her bob-length strands and cut her hair, sharing her transformation on Instagram and TikTok April 17. "I chopped off my sisterlocks!" the Oscar winner captioned the video. "Here's how I said goodbye."

In the clip, an emotional Lupita takes a moment to bid her longer hair farewell before taking a scissor to her tresses under the guidance of hairstylist Vernon Francois.

"It's time to let you go. It's sad—it's oh so sad," the Black Panther star said as melancholy music played. "You've been so good to me. You've been so thick for the first time in my life. I'm going to miss you. Come back again." But Lupita seems very happy with the her freshly shorn head when the clip cuts to her final look. Even Michael B. Jordan took to the comments section to dub her pixie cut "beautiful."

Instagram/Justin Baldoni
Justin Baldoni

We love this transformation. 

The Jane the Virgin alum chopped off his long hair to donate to Locks of Love on April 15. Justin took to Instagram to document the process, revealing the moment was four years in the making. In the video, the star and director of the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us explained his decision to his 5-year-old son Maxwell Roland-Samuel, who then uses a pair of scissors to chop off the first locks of Justin's hair (while being supervised by a hairstylist).

"The reason they're cutting it like that, baby," Justin said, "is 'cause Daddy's gonna donate his hair to somebody who can't grow their hair 'cause maybe they got cancer like Uncle Zach, or they lost their hair." He then continued, "So he's gonna give all this hair to somebody." After Maxwell cut off a ponytail, Justin held it up to his son and said, "Someone's gonna be so happy to have this hair." 

Several days later, Justin shared a photo of his shorter 'do, offering a glimpse into his prep to play fan-favorite Ryle in It Ends With Us opposite Blake Lively as Lily. 

"A lot of change in one week," Justin captioned a April 17 gym selfie. "Cut my hair. Started eating carbs. And now I'm seeking validation from strangers on the internet by posting thirst traps. Wait …is this a thirst trap? Just Googled it. Don't google thirst trap." 

Ciara

Another week, another hair change for Ciara.

Shortly after debuting a platinum blonde bob, the "Goodies" singer switched up her look yet again, showing off unicorn-inspired locks when she joined Jackson Wang on stage at Coachella to perform their new song, "Slow." Featuring pastel blue, pink and purple highlights running through long white platinum waves, Ciara posted a photo of her festival hair on Instagram April 18, cheekily using the unicorn emoji as her caption. 

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Transphorming might just be Kim's superpower.

The Kardashians star suited up as a sexy version of the Pink Power Ranger in an April 19 Instagram, donning a skintight hot pink catsuit from her fashion line SKIMS. To complete her ensemble, Kim sported hip-grazing boots, black bug-eyed sunglasses and a metallic clutch.

"Fun Fact," Kim captioned the post, "The Pink Power Rangers [sic] name is Kimberly."

