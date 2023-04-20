Taylor Swift Proves She Belongs in NYC During Night Out With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Good things start in a getaway car when you're riding with Taylor Swift.
Just ask Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were spotted hopping into a vehicle with the pop star during a night out in New York City. On April 19, the trio caught a ride together after having dinner at Manhattan hotspot Casa Cipriani.
For the occasion, Taylor donned what appeared to be an off-shoulder dress paired with a brown handbag. While 33-year-old wore her hair up, Blake opted to keep her signature blonde tresses down in loose waves. Meanwhile, Ryan rocked a patterned button down top and a light blazer.
This was not the first time Taylor stepped out in the Big Apple during a break in her sold-out The Eras Tour. The day before her hangout with the Hollywood couple, the "Lavender Haze" singer had a girls' night out with longtime friend, fashion consultant Ashley Avignone.
Taylor was also seen grabbing food with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff in the West Village on April 10.
The sightings come in the wake of news that Taylor and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, broke up after more than six years together. Neither have publicly spoken out about the split, though Taylor did give a subtle answer when asked how she's doing during a recent stop on her tour.
As seen in a now-viral video, TikToker @debbieryan10 held up a "You OK?" sign—a nod to Taylor's 2009 video for "You Belong With Me"—during one of the Grammy winner's concerts. In response, Taylor gave a thumbs up, prompting cheers and applause from the audience.
Taylor also seemingly alluded to the breakup news during her April 13 stop in Tampa, Fla. While performing at her first show since the news broke, she asked the crowd, "Is it me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?"
It certainly looks it.
