Taylor Swift Proves She Belongs in NYC During Night Out With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Following news Taylor Swift's breakup with Joe Alwyn, the pop star was spotted enjoying dinner with friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York City. See photos of their outing.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 20, 2023 10:18 PMTags
SightingsBlake LivelyTaylor SwiftRyan ReynoldsCelebrities
Watch: Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

Good things start in a getaway car when you're riding with Taylor Swift.

Just ask Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were spotted hopping into a vehicle with the pop star during a night out in New York City. On April 19, the trio caught a ride together after having dinner at Manhattan hotspot Casa Cipriani.

For the occasion, Taylor donned what appeared to be an off-shoulder dress paired with a brown handbag. While 33-year-old wore her hair up, Blake opted to keep her signature blonde tresses down in loose waves. Meanwhile, Ryan rocked a patterned button down top and a light blazer.

This was not the first time Taylor stepped out in the Big Apple during a break in her sold-out The Eras Tour. The day before her hangout with the Hollywood couple, the "Lavender Haze" singer had a girls' night out with longtime friend, fashion consultant Ashley Avignone.

photos
Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Taylor was also seen grabbing food with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff in the West Village on April 10.

The sightings come in the wake of news that Taylor and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwynbroke up after more than six years together. Neither have publicly spoken out about the split, though Taylor did give a subtle answer when asked how she's doing during a recent stop on her tour. 

TheImageDirect.com

As seen in a now-viral video, TikToker @debbieryan10 held up a "You OK?" sign—a nod to Taylor's 2009 video for "You Belong With Me"—during one of the Grammy winner's concerts. In response, Taylor gave a thumbs up, prompting cheers and applause from the audience.

Taylor also seemingly alluded to the breakup news during her April 13 stop in Tampa, Fla. While performing at her first show since the news broke, she asked the crowd, "Is it me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?"

It certainly looks it.

Keep reading to see Taylor throughout the years.

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind Producers Respond to Contestants’ Neglect Claims

2

Sarah Ferguson Breaks Silence on Not Attending King Charles Coronation

3

Bachelor Nation's Sean Lowe Says Son Needed E.R. Trip After Dog Bite

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
2006
Frank Mullen/WireImage
2007
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
2007
Tony R. Phipps/FilmMagic
2008
Getty Images
2008
Donna Svennevik/ABC via Getty Images
2009
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2009
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DC
2010
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2010
Denise Truscello / Contributor
2011
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2011
John Shearer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
2012
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2012
Kirkland/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES
2012
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images
2013
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2014
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2014
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
2014
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
2015
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
2016
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2016
John Shearer/Getty Images
2016
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2018
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
2018
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
2019
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2019
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
2019
photos
View More Photos From Taylor Swift Through the Years
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind Producers Respond to Contestants’ Neglect Claims

2

Sarah Ferguson Breaks Silence on Not Attending King Charles Coronation

3

Bachelor Nation's Sean Lowe Says Son Needed E.R. Trip After Dog Bite

4

Julianne Hough Recalls How Ex Ryan Seacrest Impacted Her Career

5

Why Alabama Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Is the Best Stepmom