Taylor Swift Proves She Belongs in NYC During Night Out With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Good things start in a getaway car when you're riding with Taylor Swift.

Just ask Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were spotted hopping into a vehicle with the pop star during a night out in New York City. On April 19, the trio caught a ride together after having dinner at Manhattan hotspot Casa Cipriani.

For the occasion, Taylor donned what appeared to be an off-shoulder dress paired with a brown handbag. While 33-year-old wore her hair up, Blake opted to keep her signature blonde tresses down in loose waves. Meanwhile, Ryan rocked a patterned button down top and a light blazer.

This was not the first time Taylor stepped out in the Big Apple during a break in her sold-out The Eras Tour. The day before her hangout with the Hollywood couple, the "Lavender Haze" singer had a girls' night out with longtime friend, fashion consultant Ashley Avignone.