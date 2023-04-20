1923 Star Brandon Sklenar Joins Blake Lively in It Ends With Us

It Ends with Us has ended the search for its star trio.
Brandon Sklenar will star as Atlas Corrigan in the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling romance novel, E! News confirms. The 1923 actor, 32, joins the already-cast Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who is also the film's director.
Baldoni, who had teased the news a day prior, also confirmed Sklenar's casting on Twitter, writing, "Ladies and gentleman… meet your #Atlas."
For those unfamiliar with the #BookTok phenomenon, It Ends with Us follows aptly named florist Lily Bloom (Lively) and the love triangle she faces between her old flame Atlas (Sklenar) and husband Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni).
"Though coming from a complicated past, Lilly Bloom has always known the life she wants," the film's synopsis read. "While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."
No release date for the movie has been announced, though Baldoni shared April 1 that pre-production for the project had begun.
However, despite the major love triangle being cast, there's one more role the film has yet to announce: young Lily. Back in March, Baldoni launched an open casting call for the role, noting on Instagram that he received "so many deeply personal messages from fans of the book hoping to audition for Lily."
And on April 19, Baldoni revealed they had found their star—although he's still keeping that information private for now.
"Thank you for being a part of the process, it was inspiring and all of the messages we received was just validation for why we're making this movie and why this movie is so important," he shared on Instagram. "We found our young Lily, we'll be announcing her soon."
