Vanderpump Rules Couples Status Check: See Who's Still Together

Watch : How Tom SANDOVAL SCANDAL All Went Down

Vanderpump Rules has seen many relationships come and go.

Over the Bravo series' 10 seasons, countless couples have called it quits as new romances formed within the oft-incestuous friend group.

It's hard to believe when the reality show debuted a decade ago, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder were actually dating and Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute were still together. But after several seasons of constant fighting—and multiple cheating scandals—both couples called it quits and moved on to new partners. Jax found his soulmate in wife Brittany Cartwright, while Stassi married Beau Clark in 2020 shortly after being fired from VPR.

Meanwhile, Tom spent nine years with Ariana Madix, until she broke up with him after his months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss came to light in early March. But prior to Scandoval—and hooking up with Tom Schwartz—Raquel was engaged to boyfriend of five years James Kennedy before splitting up in December 2021.

In the wake of VPR's most recent shocking split between Tom and Ariana, we're looking back at all the hookups, breakups and cheating controversies that have rocked the cast.