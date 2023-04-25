Mother's Day Deals: Rush to Coach Outlet's Friends & Family Sale for Trendy Gifts Your Mom Will Love

This article is sponsored by Coach. These items were selected from Coach because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is right around the corner, which means you should probably get to gift shopping so that you can shower your loved ones with something special. And, what's more special than a stunning, hand-picked purse or accessory for your mom?
Luckily, Coach Outlet is currently hosting their amazing Friends & Family sale for a limited time, and there are a ton of perfect bags, wallets, jewelry, shoes and more that anyone would appreciate.
You definitely don't have to break the bank when searching for a thoughtful, beautiful gift from Coach Outlet. With an additional 15% off added at checkout, the Friends & Family event is an amazing opportunity to score up to 80% off deals. From perfect everyday crossbody purses for hundreds of dollars off to gorgeous jewelry sets for just $35, there's a fashion-forward, budget-friendly gift for everyone from Coach Outlet.
Scroll below and get to Mother's Day shopping from Coach Outlet.
Mini Klare Crossbody
You can't go wrong with gifting mom this simply stunning Mini Klare Crossbody, especially since it's on sale for $139 instead of the original $328 price. The look comes in this gorgeous gold and taupe color, along with gold and black and silver and light blue.
Morgan Saddle Bag In Signature Chambray
This unbelievably stylish saddle bag is on sale at an even more unbelievable price. Originally $428, you can get the stunning look for just $144 right now. Mom will fall in love with it instantly.
City Tote In Signature Canvas
This classic and practical canvas tote bag is such a cute accessory that is perfect for everyday use. The look comes in a bunch of stunning colors, like this gold and light khaki shade that is currently on sale for $152 instead of the usual $398 price.
Mini Rowan File Bag In Signature Canvas
Get this top-rated Mini Rowan File Bag is currently on sale for just $84. The versatile and practical crossbody style comes in two different shades to choose from. Mom will reach for the gorgeous bag to complete any outfit.
One reviewer even gushes, "Love this bag! I thought it may be a little small, but I'm able to fit in all my essentials perfectly. Slim design and it will be a great bag for spring and summer."
Alina Ballet
If your mom is obsessed with shoes, you can't go wrong with gifting her a pair from Coach Outlet. These elegant ballet flats are a timeless look that can be worn with jeans, dresses, skirts and more. Plus, they're on sale for under $100.
Wildflower Earrings And Necklace Set
Gift mom this Wildflower earring and necklace set. The set is the perfect accessory for spring and summer that can be stacked with other pieces or worn on their own.
Long Zip Around Wallet
If your mom is in the market for a new everyday wallet, this Long Zip Around Wallet is a great option for $89. It's sturdy, chic and the simple design makes it such an easy accessory to style.
Pennie Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas
This super chic bag is currently on sale for $142, which is a total steal. Mom will be obsessed with the trendy hobo silhouette and multifunctional straps. The look comes in three different signature canvas shades.
Zip Top Tote In Signature Canvas
We're loving this reliable and stylish Zip Top Tote. It has the right amount of space for all of mom's essentials, whether she's headed to work, running errands, going out to lunch and more.
Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody
If your mom is always on the go, you can't go wrong with this simple, elegant clutch crossbody bag. It's the perfect day-to-night purse that is spacious enough for all the essentials. Plus, it's on sale for under $100!
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Nostalgic Ditsy Print
Get mom in the spring spirit with this flower-adorned wristlet. The colorful, cute look is the perfect size for an ID and some credit cards, and the wristlet makes it super easy to carry around.
Mollie Tote 25 In Straw
Is this the perfect bag for the summer? We have to say it is. This straw tote bag is an effortless and versatile look that can be dressed up or down. It's also on sale for almost $300 off its original price!
Ella Hobo
This newly dropped hobo bag is a cute spring and summer look, especially if you snag it for mom in white or light blue. We do have to add that the black shade is perfect for an evening accessory, too.
Mini Skinny Id Case
Add a pop of color to mom's wardrobe with any of the vibrant shades available in this Mini Skinny Id Case. The small accessory can be latched onto totes, crossbody bags and more.
Not done shopping? Check out this adorable smocked top from Amazon that you can snag for under $30.