Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Is Engaged to Vinny Tortorella

This family vacation just took a romantic turn.
Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to Vinny Tortorella.
During the April 27 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast was celebrating at Vinny Guadagnino's birthday dinner when Tortorella got down on one knee and proposed. "I want to grow old with you," he proclaimed. "I want to experience everything with you, I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else. Together, as one, my best friend, I love you so much. I just wanted to give you something. I love you Ang and I hope that you will marry me."
Her answer? "100 times over, yes."
During the April 20 episode, Tortorella showed signs he was ready to take the next step in his relationship when he pulled aside a producer to reveal he was planning a surprise. "I wanted to get engaged," he said. "It's going to be tonight…She doesn't know."
Rumors of Pivarnick's engagement first surfaced in January when a fan spotted the MTV star receiving the proposal while filming in New Orleans. At the time, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also appeared to confirm her co-star's relationship status.
"Angeliners gets engaged," she said in a January episode of It's Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast. "His name is Vinny. So, you guys are gonna see all of that. Like, there's just a lot of ups and downs."
So who is this guy making Pivarnick so happy?
For starters, Tortorella is a model from Staten Island, New York who first connected with his fiancée through Instagram DMs. Sparks began to fly, which allowed Pivarnick to move on from her divorce with Chris Larangeira in May 2022.
"This is something I need at this point in my life," Pivarnick said in a recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "I didn't feel loved in my last relationship. I would literally wear lingerie walking around the house half-naked and he wouldn't even look at me. Going into a relationship where the guy likes to be intimate, tells you how beautiful you are. I mean, Vin can't get his hands off me. It's a different world and it feels so good to be loved."
The pair made their red carpet debut at the Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere party in February and went Instagram official earlier this month.
"Things have been heating up between me and Vinny and he moved in with me," Angelina said in a Jersey Shore confessional. "I don't know what the future holds, but I'm definitely here for it."
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.