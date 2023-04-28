Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Is Engaged to Vinny Tortorella

Watch : Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Reunites with "Jersey Shore" Costars

This family vacation just took a romantic turn.

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to Vinny Tortorella.

During the April 27 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast was celebrating at Vinny Guadagnino's birthday dinner when Tortorella got down on one knee and proposed. "I want to grow old with you," he proclaimed. "I want to experience everything with you, I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else. Together, as one, my best friend, I love you so much. I just wanted to give you something. I love you Ang and I hope that you will marry me."

Her answer? "100 times over, yes."

During the April 20 episode, Tortorella showed signs he was ready to take the next step in his relationship when he pulled aside a producer to reveal he was planning a surprise. "I wanted to get engaged," he said. "It's going to be tonight…She doesn't know."

Rumors of Pivarnick's engagement first surfaced in January when a fan spotted the MTV star receiving the proposal while filming in New Orleans. At the time, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also appeared to confirm her co-star's relationship status.