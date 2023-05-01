You Will GAF About Dua Lipa's Met Gala 2023 Look

Have you been trying to guess what Dua Lipa will wear to the 2023 Met Gala? Well don't start now because the answer has finally been revealed.
The "IDGAF" singer, 27, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in an ivory ballgown with black detailing from Chanel's Fall/Winter 1992 collection. She completed the glam look with jewels from Tiffany & Co. (See all the red carpet fashions here.)
And Dua isn't just an attendee at the star-studded event. She's also one of the co-chairs along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Vogue's Anna Wintour.
This year, the Costume Institute Benefit is paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld through its spring exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Guests are also asked to dress in honor of the late designer, who served as the creative director of Fendi and Chanel during his lifetime.
Following Karl's death in 2019, Dua shared her memory of the fashion mogul.
"Rest in peace Karl Lagerfeld," she wrote on social media at the time. "I had the honour of meeting you once in Paris. Fashion has lost an icon but your vision will live on forever."
Dua's Met Gala ensemble is one of the many unforgettable fashion moments she's had over the years, which includes her Mugler bodysuit for Lollapalooza in 2022 and her Versace gown for that year's Grammys. Whether on stage or on the red carpet, the "New Rules" artist delivers looks that will blow your mind.
As for how she defines her sense of style?
"I've never really wanted to put myself in a box and say, This is my style and these are my style staples," Dua told Refinery29 in 2018. "I love to experiment and play around. It's kind of like music: The sound doesn't just include the face of the artist. And the artist should wear the clothes, not the other way around. Fashion can't be forced."
Want to see more stars' Met Gala looks? No need to say pretty please, just scroll on: