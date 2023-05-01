You Will GAF About Dua Lipa's Met Gala 2023 Look

Dua Lipa is reporting for Met Gala duty. The singer, who is one of the co-chairs this year, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in an ensemble that you’re going to want to see.

Watch: Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

Have you been trying to guess what Dua Lipa will wear to the 2023 Met Gala? Well don't start now because the answer has finally been revealed.  

The "IDGAF" singer, 27, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in an ivory ballgown with black detailing from Chanel's Fall/Winter 1992 collection. She completed the glam look with jewels from Tiffany & Co. (See all the red carpet fashions here.)

And Dua isn't just an attendee at the star-studded event. She's also one of the co-chairs along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

This year, the Costume Institute Benefit is paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld through its spring exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Guests are also asked to dress in honor of the late designer, who served as the creative director of Fendi and Chanel during his lifetime.

Following Karl's death in 2019, Dua shared her memory of the fashion mogul.  

"Rest in peace Karl Lagerfeld," she wrote on social media at the time. "I had the honour of meeting you once in Paris. Fashion has lost an icon but your vision will live on forever."

photos
The Best Met Gala Looks Ever

Dua's Met Gala ensemble is one of the many unforgettable fashion moments she's had over the years, which includes her Mugler bodysuit for Lollapalooza in 2022 and her Versace gown for that year's Grammys. Whether on stage or on the red carpet, the "New Rules" artist delivers looks that will blow your mind.

 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As for how she defines her sense of style?

"I've never really wanted to put myself in a box and say, This is my style and these are my style staples," Dua told Refinery29 in 2018. "I love to experiment and play around. It's kind of like music: The sound doesn't just include the face of the artist. And the artist should wear the clothes, not the other way around. Fashion can't be forced."

Want to see more stars' Met Gala looks? No need to say pretty please, just scroll on:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Chanel FW92 Couture

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In custom Chloe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Penelope Cruz

In Chanel

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rita Ora

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

In Tory Burch

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In Altuzarra

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

La La Anthony

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taika Waititi

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Anna Wintour

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Roger Federer

In Dior Men by Kim Jones

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Phoebe Bridgers

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Chloe Fineman

In custom Wiederhoeft

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Derek Blasberg

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bee Carrozzini

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Wendell Pierce

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

David Byrne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lisa Love

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Harvey Guillén

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rachel Smith

