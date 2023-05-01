You Will GAF About Dua Lipa's Met Gala 2023 Look

Watch : Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

Have you been trying to guess what Dua Lipa will wear to the 2023 Met Gala? Well don't start now because the answer has finally been revealed.

The "IDGAF" singer, 27, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in an ivory ballgown with black detailing from Chanel's Fall/Winter 1992 collection. She completed the glam look with jewels from Tiffany & Co. (See all the red carpet fashions here.)

And Dua isn't just an attendee at the star-studded event. She's also one of the co-chairs along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

This year, the Costume Institute Benefit is paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld through its spring exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Guests are also asked to dress in honor of the late designer, who served as the creative director of Fendi and Chanel during his lifetime.

Following Karl's death in 2019, Dua shared her memory of the fashion mogul.

"Rest in peace Karl Lagerfeld," she wrote on social media at the time. "I had the honour of meeting you once in Paris. Fashion has lost an icon but your vision will live on forever."