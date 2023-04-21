Alec Baldwin's Criminal Charges Dropped in Rust Shooting Case

Watch : Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Rust Case

Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been dropped.

The District Attorney of Santa Fe County in New Mexico will not be moving forward with plans to prosecute Baldwin, according to the actor's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin," they said in a joint statement to NBC News, "and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

Baldwin also spoke out when he shared a photo of himself and wife Hilaria Baldwin on Instagram. "I owe everything I have to this woman," he wrote in the April 20 post, before seemingly also thanking Nikas. "(and to you, Luke)."

News of the dismissal comes almost two months after Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Hutchins' death.