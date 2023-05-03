Queen Charlotte's Tunji Kasim Explains How the Show Mirrors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Story

The tale of Queen Charlotte proves everything old is new again.
In the Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story—which dropped May 3 on Netflix—viewers get to see the early life of Golda Rosheuvel's esteemed royal, with India Amarteifio playing the younger version of the monarch.
While taking a look at the origins of Charlotte's reign, the series explores major themes of class, wealth and race within the monarchy. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Tunji Kasim, who plays Charlotte's brother Adolphus, explained how it all intersects.
"That is very much what drives the show: The characters, the people, their inner lives, their inner emotions," he revealed. "But of course, there's a conversation to be had around ethnicity and the social dynamic that introduces to particular characters and how they have to navigate that. That's definitely a reality for Queen Charlotte entering into this very white British royal family world."
Sound familiar?
"It's fantastic to see that on screen. It's fantastic to have a conversation about that," Tunji continued. "It's especially relevant in the last few months given the Prince [Harry] and [Meghan Markle] situation that's going on in Britain. Navigating such an institution—such a predominantly Caucasian institution, and proudly so—Queen Charlotte having to navigate that is very much front and center within this story."
As for the hope that Harry and Meghan might sit down and binge Queen Charlotte like the rest of us, the Nancy Drew alum was hopeful, saying, "I'm sure they're Bridgerton fans."
Still, Tunji insisted the series isn't some ripped-from-the-headlines attempt at relevancy.
"It's very organically done," he noted. "It doesn't feel like it's on a soap box preaching by any means. It's just showing her experience and what she kind of went through."
See it for yourself as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to stream now on Netflix.