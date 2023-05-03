Queen Charlotte's Tunji Kasim Explains How the Show Mirrors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Story

The tale of Queen Charlotte proves everything old is new again.

In the Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story—which dropped May 3 on Netflix—viewers get to see the early life of Golda Rosheuvel's esteemed royal, with India Amarteifio playing the younger version of the monarch.

While taking a look at the origins of Charlotte's reign, the series explores major themes of class, wealth and race within the monarchy. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Tunji Kasim, who plays Charlotte's brother Adolphus, explained how it all intersects.

"That is very much what drives the show: The characters, the people, their inner lives, their inner emotions," he revealed. "But of course, there's a conversation to be had around ethnicity and the social dynamic that introduces to particular characters and how they have to navigate that. That's definitely a reality for Queen Charlotte entering into this very white British royal family world."

Sound familiar?