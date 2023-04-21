The Prettiest, Budget-Friendly Prom Dresses Are Hiding at Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a chronic procrastinator, on the hunt for a deal or simply don't know where to look for a prom dress, have you considered browsing through Amazon? While the site might not be the first choice on your list, it has some stunning gowns, slip dresses, corset dresses and more that would be totally perfect for the big day.
We know that shopping on Amazon can be overwhelming, especially with the added pressure of an event like prom. There are a ton of pieces to sort through and the process can feel a lot like trial and error, so we decided to take the guesswork out of shopping with this roundup our favorite Amazon prom dresses.
From sequined numbers to off-shoulder chiffon looks, we found a prom dress for every style. Read ahead to shop some stunning prom looks from Amazon, with even more stunning price tags.
Women's Halter Backless Formal Evening Gowns with Pockets
What's better than a prom dress with pockets? You can dance the night away with your date or besties without having to worry about a purse.
This dark green backless dress is the perfect look for prom, and it's also currently on sale for just $43. One reviewer says the "dress literally fit perfectly," while another notes that it has "built-in padding" at the chest. Can we say the word "perfect" enough?
BerryGo V Neck Bodycon Sequin Gown With Slit
This elegant bodycon dress has just the right amount of sparkle. The maxi look also has a slit for an added playful detail. The look has over 2,600 positive reviews on Amazon, one reviewer sharing, "This dress is gorgeous, for the price it was more than worth it. It is not see through by any means, the stretch is just right for the curves. I'm 4ft 11 and it comes to my feet as a small, with some heels it's the right length. Very shiny and I can't wait to wear it out."
Ever-Pretty Plus Size One Shoulder Chiffon Dress
Feel like a total queen in this billowing one-shoulder chiffon look. This dress has a fitted bodice and flowy hem, which makes for a super flattering look.
One reviewer gushes, "I used it for a wedding and I felt very upscale and comfortable at the same time. Very hard to accomplish!!!"
BONOYUER Off The Shoulder Satin Prom Dress with Pockets
Feel like a princess in this off-shoulder satin prom dress. We love this emerald green shade, but there are 34 other options to choose from. The best part about the look? It's got pockets!
One reviewer gushes, "I was wary of how beautiful this gown would be as well as the quality of the material. I am so happy I ordered this gown! The color is just as pictured, the quality of the material is excellent (especially for the price), and the look of it is absolutely flattering. Recommend."
Ellefemme Bodycon Corset Ruched Dress
We love everything about this dress, from the rich lavender shade to the flattering ruching all over. All that's missing is a clutch and some pearls, and you have the perfect prom night ensemble.
One reviewer says, "I love this dress. Bought it for a wedding and it was so beautiful. Very comfy. I could dance in it. It was very form fitting. Got so many compliments on this dress. I usually don't leave reviews but this dress deserves it!! If you are wondering if you should buy it I'm telling you now GO BUY IT!!!"
Ohvera Sequined Prom Gown
If you're looking for an eye-catching, glittery look for prom, you can't go wrong with this gorgeous mermaid gown. The sequined, floor-sweeping dress requires a pair of heels, a neutral clutch and minimal accessories.
One reviewer raves, "This dress is absolutely gorgeous. I feel like a princess in it! Highly recommend!!"
Floerns Women's Plus Size Satin Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Dress
If you want a more casual look for prom, you can't go wrong with this gorgeous spaghetti strap cowl neck dress. Add a pair of strappy heels, a clutch and some statement jewelry to elevate the look.
One reviewer gushes, "Absolutely felt so beautiful in this dress! I never wore a satin & fitted type of dress because of my shape. Im 5'3 165 pounds wide hips/waist and muffin top, ordered XL. I didn't to wear any kind of shape wear. The way the dress just designed is very plus size friendly, hugs you in all the right places! I highly highly recommend getting this dress! I also bought the dark green one."
YMDUCH Women's Off Shoulder High Split Evening Gown
This off-shoulder evening dress is the perfect simple, elegant look for prom. The added slit at the leg adds an attention-grabbing detail. If you want something more colorful, the look comes in an array of different colors, from pink and yellow to red and blue.
With over 16,000 positive ratings, one reviewer shares, "This dress is very flattering. It has amazing stretch to it so I recommend sizing to your exact dress size and it'll still fit comfortably, or a size down if you want it a little tighter. If you are short, the dress will be a bit long but nothing a pair of heels can't fix. The material is not see through, so you don't need anything underneath. It is also quite thick, rather than thin. It is comfortable but classy and just a beautiful dress for any occasion."
L'VOW Sequin One Shoulder Formal Dress
This one-shoulder dress will steal the show. The all-over sequins will have you feeling gorgeous and confident, which is a must for prom.
One reviewer says, "Needed a dress last minute, this dress was perfect! Fit great, looked great!"
V-Neck A-line Prom Dress with Slit
If you're looking for a simple, classic prom dress, you can't go wrong with this stunning blush pink gown with a flowy hem and slit. The look is also available in 31 other colors, as well as plus sizes.
One reviewer raves, "Cannot believe I only paid what I did for this dress. It fit perfectly and made my photo shoot in Maui so dreamy!!! I even got it completely soaked, washed it when I got home, air dried it and it's as good as new!!"
Women's Off The Shoulder Chiffon Formal Evening Gown
This gorgeous chiffon gown is flowy, dreamy and light. It has a corseted bodice, making it ultra-flattering around the waist. The look comes in 36 different color options ranging from sizes 0 to 26 Plus.
One reviewer gushes, "This was an absolutely lovely gown that was extremely well made. For the price, I was expecting to need a backup plan, but it was beautiful and very well made. Fit my daughter like a glove and needed no alterations at all. Thrilled with this purchase."
Ever-Pretty V-Neck Mermaid Dress
This dress has got it all, from the sequins to the gorgeous chiffon mermaid silhouette. Reviewers love the look because of its "great quality" and "amazing price."
One reviewer says, "I wore this dress to my niece wedding and got so many compliments on it. I did go up a size like the other reviews stated because I'm fuller up in breast area. Its definitely worth getting!"
Ever-Pretty Off-Shoulder Long Ruched Tulle Evening Dress
Live out your cottagecore dreams at prom with this flowy, off-shoulder tulle gown. The look comes in six equally beautiful colors and ranges from sizes 4 to 16. This burnt orange shade is our personal favorite, but you really can't go wrong with any color.
One reviewer explains, "Super surprised how beautiful this dress is in person. It's dreamy and sophisticated. I am a true size 4 and felt the top was a tad big but nothing a good bra can't fix. There isn't any structure to the top and the back is sheer so a strapless bra would be seen in back. Sticky bra is essential."
Kate Kasin Women Sequin Dress
This pink sequin dress is the moment. It's the perfect dress if you want to feel like the main character at prom, and let's be honest, who doesn't? The look has over 8,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and people love the dress because of its beautiful material and budget-friendly price.
