The MixtapE! Presents Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj, Loren Gray and More New Music Musts

Watch : Kim Petras Talks HISTORIC Grammys Win at Billboard Women in Music

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

These two superstars were meant to fly!

And that's exactly what Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj did when they collaborated on their new song called "Alone." While the beat may get you on the dance floor, the lyrics will have you pressing replay.

"Her singing, 'It's Barbie and it's Kim Petras,' I cried," Kim told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 April 21. "I was on the floor and then she calls me Kim Petty in it, which all my friends are like, 'How do we not come up with that our entire lives?' She just changed my life in so many ways with that verse and that verse rips."