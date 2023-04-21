The MixtapE! Presents Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj, Loren Gray and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
These two superstars were meant to fly!
And that's exactly what Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj did when they collaborated on their new song called "Alone." While the beat may get you on the dance floor, the lyrics will have you pressing replay.
"Her singing, 'It's Barbie and it's Kim Petras,' I cried," Kim told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 April 21. "I was on the floor and then she calls me Kim Petty in it, which all my friends are like, 'How do we not come up with that our entire lives?' She just changed my life in so many ways with that verse and that verse rips."
As a new weekend begins, see what Loren Gray, Bebe Rexha, Tiësto and more artists are bringing to the table thanks to their new releases.
Loren Gray—"Enough for You"
If there's one song to stream from the TikToker's debut album Guilty, make it "Enough for You." The breakup track showcases Loren's signature voice and proves she's coming into her own as an artist. "Don't you kiss me, don't you hold me," she sings. "Just take this as your final warning."
Bebe Rexha feat. Snoop Dogg—"Satellite"
Although 4/20 may have passed, this disco-inspired collaboration will bring the good vibes for many weekends to come. "Rolling on the sofa, smoke another bowl ‘til I blackout, floating on the ceiling, sinking to the feeling I'm spinning out," Bebe sings. "Last night I got higher than a satellite—I took a one-way ticket, it's a one-man mission to paradise."
Kim Petras feat. Nicki Minaj—"Alone"
This steamy club banger is all about letting your impulses take control wherever you decide to dance. "Call me Kim Petty!" Kim wrote on Instagram when celebrating her latest collaboration. "Barb dreams come true."
Tiësto—"All Nighter"
In his first conceptual album since 2009's Kaleidoscope, Tiësto celebrates the latest period of his career with Drive. "I am so beyond excited for this project to be out in the world!" he said. "This album is something anyone can enjoy on the dance floor, in the gym, on a car ride anywhere or anytime you are looking for incredible sonics and energy." Make sure to feel the beat and blast "All Nighter" at your next party.
Adam Doleac—"Girl in Love (Acoustic)"
In the middle of his Barstool Whiskey Wonderland tour, the country singer surprised fans with stripped-down versions of his favorite tracks including "Girl in Love." The process proved to be a meaningful one for the songwriter. "I loved diving back into this record," Adam wrote on Instagram. "Like reading a book or watching a movie for the second time, I found all kinds of little nuggets to love that I'd missed the first time around. They are the same songs, but they will take you to a different place. Hope y'all enjoy the ride I like to call The Wonderland Sides."
RAYE feat. Coi Leray—"Flip a Switch (Remix)"
Before supporting Kali Uchis and SZA on tour this summer, RAYE teamed up with an idol to create a remix that finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration. Prepare for serious girl power.
Zac Hart—"That's All Us"
Mixing sounds from banjos and acoustic guitars, the rising country singer's new song is all about the feeling of being with someone who really connects with you on another level by simply being themselves. "Thankful for this song and all the wonderful things and memories that inspired it," he wrote on Instagram April 21. "Thanks to everyone who has supported me putting out music. I'm so blessed to get to do this."
Belly—"American Nightmare"
When announcing his new album Mumble Rap 2 will be released May 19, the rapper also released a new single from his body of work. "Coming from a place that the media constantly demonizes, I wanted to express how proud I am of being not only an Arab, but someone who's been able to set an example for young Arabs everywhere," Belly said. "The Arabian Dream, feels like the American Nightmare sometimes but we'd rather be dreamers. It's easy to be patient when you know what you're destined for."
Happy listening!