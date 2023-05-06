Pippa Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Kate Middleton, was front and center for King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation on May 6. See the royally stylish photo of the 39-year-old.

By Kisha Forde May 06, 2023 10:28 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKate MiddletonRoyalsPippa MiddletonCelebritiesKing Charles III
Watch: Why Sarah Ferguson Isn't Attending King Charles' Coronation

A look fit for a princess.

Pippa Middleton stepped out in notable style for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6. For the celebratory event in London, the 39-year-old—who arrived alongside brother James Middleton and parents Carole Middleton, 68, and Michael Middleton, 73—made sure to stand out from the crowd, wearing a light yellow suit dress paired with a matching fascinator. As for her brother James, he wore a black blazer paired with grey trousers. (See every guest's arrival here.)

Pippa's rare outing at Westminster Abbey comes more than a year after Kate Middleton's younger sister was last seen out having a date night with husband James Matthews, with whom she shares kids Arthur, 4, Grace, 2, and 9-month-old Rose, in January 2022.

Of course, the Middleton family members are no strangers to royal events as Pippa famously served as maid-of-honor for Kate's wedding to Prince William in 2011. Not to mention, aside from attending the coronation, their parents were also front and center for the couple's monumental occasion.

photos
All About King Charles III's Reign

The trio also attended the christenings of Kate and William's three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Pippa's husband James also attending the youngest royal's christening in 2018.

Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP

Trending Stories

1

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

2

Every Must-See Moment From King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

3

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

But those weren't the only familiar faces on-hand for Charles and Camilla's big ceremony, which marked as the first coronation for the United Kingdom in 70 years. Among those who were also present? Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, as well as his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, all made it to the grand ceremony.

Keep reading to see even more royal guests who attended the coronation.

Andy Stenning / POOL / AFP
Prince Harry
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece & Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand & Queen Suthida of Thailand
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron & Brigitte Macron
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein & Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan & Crown Princess Kiko of Japan
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Mike Tindall & Zara Tindall
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Albert II of Monaco & Princess Charlene of Monaco
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg & Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Felipe VI of Spain & Queen Letizia of Spain
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands & Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Philippe of Belgium & Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Queen Nanasipauʻu Tukuʻaho of Tonga and King Tupou VI of Tonga
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia & Princess Catherine of Serbia
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan & Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Abdulla II of Jordan & Queen Rania of Jordan
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden & King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson & Carrie Johnson
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK John Major
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Letsie III of Lesotho & Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Katy Perry & Edward Enninful
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Jill Biden
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf
ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau & Sophie Trudeau
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK Theresa May
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Finnegan Biden
Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Thompson
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Lionel Richie
photos
View More Photos From Guests at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

2

Every Must-See Moment From King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

3

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

4

Kate Middleton Shares Hope on Prince Louis' Coronation Behavior

5

Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dead at 23