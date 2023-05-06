Pippa Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

A look fit for a princess.
Pippa Middleton stepped out in notable style for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6. For the celebratory event in London, the 39-year-old—who arrived alongside brother James Middleton and parents Carole Middleton, 68, and Michael Middleton, 73—made sure to stand out from the crowd, wearing a light yellow suit dress paired with a matching fascinator. As for her brother James, he wore a black blazer paired with grey trousers. (See every guest's arrival here.)
Pippa's rare outing at Westminster Abbey comes more than a year after Kate Middleton's younger sister was last seen out having a date night with husband James Matthews, with whom she shares kids Arthur, 4, Grace, 2, and 9-month-old Rose, in January 2022.
Of course, the Middleton family members are no strangers to royal events as Pippa famously served as maid-of-honor for Kate's wedding to Prince William in 2011. Not to mention, aside from attending the coronation, their parents were also front and center for the couple's monumental occasion.
The trio also attended the christenings of Kate and William's three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Pippa's husband James also attending the youngest royal's christening in 2018.
But those weren't the only familiar faces on-hand for Charles and Camilla's big ceremony, which marked as the first coronation for the United Kingdom in 70 years. Among those who were also present? Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, as well as his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, all made it to the grand ceremony.
