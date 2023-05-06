Pippa Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

Watch : Why Sarah Ferguson Isn't Attending King Charles' Coronation

A look fit for a princess.

Pippa Middleton stepped out in notable style for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6. For the celebratory event in London, the 39-year-old—who arrived alongside brother James Middleton and parents Carole Middleton, 68, and Michael Middleton, 73—made sure to stand out from the crowd, wearing a light yellow suit dress paired with a matching fascinator. As for her brother James, he wore a black blazer paired with grey trousers. (See every guest's arrival here.)

Pippa's rare outing at Westminster Abbey comes more than a year after Kate Middleton's younger sister was last seen out having a date night with husband James Matthews, with whom she shares kids Arthur, 4, Grace, 2, and 9-month-old Rose, in January 2022.

Of course, the Middleton family members are no strangers to royal events as Pippa famously served as maid-of-honor for Kate's wedding to Prince William in 2011. Not to mention, aside from attending the coronation, their parents were also front and center for the couple's monumental occasion.