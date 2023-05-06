All the Jaw-Dropping Fascinators Worn to King Charles III’s Coronation

Watch : Lionel Richie Previews Performance at King Charles' Royal Coronation

Heavy is the head that wears the crown fascinator.

In honor of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey, a few royal attendees went all out for the notable ceremony in outstanding fashion—which, of course, included donning the most head-turning fascinators as the ultimate accessory.

Take for instance, Katy Perry, who was more than ready to roar when she arrived wearing a lilac short-sleeve skirt set accentuated by a show-stopping fascinator and matching full-length gloves.

But she wasn't the only one that we're tipping our hats off to, as Pippa Middleton, Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau were also not to be missed, as their array of fascinators proved to be the best styles of headwear seen thus far. (See all the guests arrive here.)

It is worth noting that Charles and Camilla's coronation served as the first in the United Kingdom in 70 years—as Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September 2022, was crowned in 1953—so fittingly, every guest came ready and dressed to impress.