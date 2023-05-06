All the Jaw-Dropping Fascinators Worn to King Charles III’s Coronation

Heavy is the head that wears the
crown fascinator.
In honor of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey, a few royal attendees went all out for the notable ceremony in outstanding fashion—which, of course, included donning the most head-turning fascinators as the ultimate accessory.
Take for instance, Katy Perry, who was more than ready to roar when she arrived wearing a lilac short-sleeve skirt set accentuated by a show-stopping fascinator and matching full-length gloves.
But she wasn't the only one that we're tipping our hats off to, as Pippa Middleton, Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau were also not to be missed, as their array of fascinators proved to be the best styles of headwear seen thus far. (See all the guests arrive here.)
It is worth noting that Charles and Camilla's coronation served as the first in the United Kingdom in 70 years—as Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September 2022, was crowned in 1953—so fittingly, every guest came ready and dressed to impress.
Also seen front and center (minus the colorful headpieces) for the monumental occasion? Prince William and Kate Middleton, who attended along with their oldest son Prince George, 9—one of the Page of Honours for the event—as well as his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.
William's younger brother, Prince Harry, was also in attendance, while his wife, Meghan Markle remained in California with the couple's two children, Archie Harrison (who celebrates his 4th birthday today) and their 23-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana.
As for the coronation itself, the palace previously noted the ceremony would "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Keep reading for all the stunning proof of pageantry displayed at the coronation.