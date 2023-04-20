Julianne Hough Recalls How Relationship With Ex Ryan Seacrest Impacted Her Career

Grape minds think alike.
And Julianne Hough has ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest to thank for introducing her to wine, which led her to explore entrepreneurship by starting Fresh Vine Wine, the collection she co-owns with actress Nina Dobrev.
"When I was 21, I actually ended up dating your former host Ryan Seacrest," the 34-year-old shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show April 20. "So we dated and he's very much into wine. He's got a winery in Napa and in Italy."
Julianne explained that because she grew up as part of the LDS Church—which is a form of Mormonism—she wasn't permitted to drink alcohol.
"He introduced me to wine," the Dancing With the Stars alum continued. "And what's so interesting is because I didn't drink, growing up LDS, it was associated with partying and getting drunk. But this was an education.
She added, "I love learning, and so it was like he taught me how to smell and taste and swirling the glass as well. It felt very cool."
Julianne and Ryan dated for more than two years before calling it quits in 2013. At the time, sources confirmed to E! News that the split was amicable and due to their busy work schedules. Back in 2020, the dance pro—who went on to marry Brooks Laich in 2017 before divorcing three years later—opened up about feeling she didn't deserve the luxuries that came along with dating Ryan.
"It was 2013 and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was very high profile," Julianne explained on Instagram live in 2020. "I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house and my life was pretty different from where I grew up."
The Rock of Ages actress said that she didn't earn what she was given, adding, "I wanted to create that for myself, because I kind of felt like I didn't deserve it."
Flash forward to 2022, and Ryan—who has been linked to girlfriend Aubrey Paige since 2021—confessed that these days he feels nothing but love for his former flame. During an interview for On-Air With Ryan Seacrest with Julianne and brother Derek Hough, Julianne confirmed that she remains friends with the American Idol host and they even talk once in a while.
"That's what I'm saying," Ryan added during the March 2022 interview. "She feels the same way I do. There's nothing uncomfortable about it, because we've remained friends for years and still are."