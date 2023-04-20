Julianne Hough Recalls How Relationship With Ex Ryan Seacrest Impacted Her Career

Watch : Julianne Hough Shares How Ex Ryan Seacrest Impacted Her

Grape minds think alike.

And Julianne Hough has ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest to thank for introducing her to wine, which led her to explore entrepreneurship by starting Fresh Vine Wine, the collection she co-owns with actress Nina Dobrev.

"When I was 21, I actually ended up dating your former host Ryan Seacrest," the 34-year-old shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show April 20. "So we dated and he's very much into wine. He's got a winery in Napa and in Italy."

Julianne explained that because she grew up as part of the LDS Church—which is a form of Mormonism—she wasn't permitted to drink alcohol.

"He introduced me to wine," the Dancing With the Stars alum continued. "And what's so interesting is because I didn't drink, growing up LDS, it was associated with partying and getting drunk. But this was an education.

She added, "I love learning, and so it was like he taught me how to smell and taste and swirling the glass as well. It felt very cool."