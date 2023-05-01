Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde came to play on this red carpet.

After staying away from fashion's biggest night out for seven years, the actress returned to the 2023 Met Gala in a look you have to see to believe.

While arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 1, Olivia wowed in a custom Chloé white and gold gown with cut-outs on the sides that showed off the Booksmart director's chiseled abs. (See even more red carpet looks from the Met Gala here.)

For this year's star-studded event, guests are asked to celebrate the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme by celebrating the many labels the late fashion designer worked for including his eponymous brand, Fendi, Chanel and Balmain. In keeping with the theme, Olivia's look, which also featured gold sleeves, was an homage to the Chloé Violin's dress from 1983, which was designed by Karl.

While Olivia's red carpet style is known for glamour, the 39-year-old is much more low-key when the cameras aren't on her.