Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala

Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde came to play on this red carpet.
After staying away from fashion's biggest night out for seven years, the actress returned to the 2023 Met Gala in a look you have to see to believe.
While arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 1, Olivia wowed in a custom Chloé white and gold gown with cut-outs on the sides that showed off the Booksmart director's chiseled abs. (See even more red carpet looks from the Met Gala here.)
For this year's star-studded event, guests are asked to celebrate the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme by celebrating the many labels the late fashion designer worked for including his eponymous brand, Fendi, Chanel and Balmain. In keeping with the theme, Olivia's look, which also featured gold sleeves, was an homage to the Chloé Violin's dress from 1983, which was designed by Karl.
While Olivia's red carpet style is known for glamour, the 39-year-old is much more low-key when the cameras aren't on her.
"I'm still pretending to be a teenager from the early aughts," Olivia told InStyle in January 2020. "My most comfortable state is when I'm wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers and a sweatshirt. In that, I am unstoppable. And if I'm in a high-waist jean, I can't let my gut expand."
But with time comes a change in style.
In her 20s, Olivia said she loved a ripped t-shirt or band tee. Now, things are a little different.
"In my late 30s, I now gravitate towards higher-end brands at vintage stores," Olivia told Elle in July. "Even though I am not a brand whore—I don't give a s--t about what brand I'm wearing—I do admire the work of certain designers, so I invest in their stuff because I believe in them and I love being able to give them a second, or sometimes third, life."
