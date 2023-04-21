Look Back on Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's Low-Key Romance

Watch : Keanu Reeves Shares RARE Insight Into Romance With Alexandra Grant

Their love is like whoa.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have managed to keep the details of their years-long relationship private, so, naturally, the public is as intrigued by their low-key romance as John Wick in a well-fitted black suit. Since making their red carpet debut in 2019, Keanu, 58, and Alexandra, 50, have made headlines every time they've stepped out together, including their arrival at the 2023 MOCA Gala April 15, where The Matrix Resurrections star and the artist engaged in sweet moment of PDA. The loved-up date night came just days after Keanu offered rare details about his girlfriend in an interview after he was asked to share the last time he felt bliss.

Swoon City, population: Us.

But don't expect to hear the actor open up about his personal life further, with Keanu remaining protective of his privacy. "I came to Hollywood to be in movies," he told Parade in 2019. "I feel really grateful that I've had that opportunity, but I'm just a private person, and it's nice that can still exist."

While their relationship status became public in 2019, Keanu and Alexandra had at least already been longtime collaborators professionally, working together on several creative projects and making public appearances to promote their efforts.