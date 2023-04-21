Look Back on Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's Low-Key Romance

After making their red carpet debut as a couple in 2019, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's romance has delighted the public, even while they remain famously private.

Their love is like whoa.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have managed to keep the details of their years-long relationship private, so, naturally, the public is as intrigued by their low-key romance as John Wick in a well-fitted black suit. Since making their red carpet debut in 2019, Keanu, 58, and Alexandra, 50, have made headlines every time they've stepped out together, including their arrival at the 2023 MOCA Gala April 15, where The Matrix Resurrections star and the artist engaged in sweet moment of PDA. The loved-up date night came just days after Keanu offered rare details about his girlfriend in an interview after he was asked to share the last time he felt bliss.

Swoon City, population: Us. 

But don't expect to hear the actor open up about his personal life further, with Keanu remaining protective of his privacy. "I came to Hollywood to be in movies," he told Parade in 2019. "I feel really grateful that I've had that opportunity, but I'm just a private person, and it's nice that can still exist."

While their relationship status became public in 2019, Keanu and Alexandra had at least already been longtime collaborators professionally, working together on several creative projects and making public appearances to promote their efforts. 

Look back on Keanu and Alexandra's private romance, which began a lot earlier than you might think...

Pierre Suu/GC Images
2009

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant originally met at a dinner party in 2009, according to New York Times T Magazine. The John Wick star and the artist went on to collaborate on two books together, 2011's Ode to Happiness and the 2016 series Shadows. The pair also co-founded the publisher X Artists' Books in 2017.

David M. Benett/Getty Images
June 2016

The duo attend the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016, but no one seemed to catch on at the time.

"It's really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him," Alexandra's friend Jennifer Tilly told Page Six in February 2020. "It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
June 2019

The couple attended a Saint Laurent fashion show in Malibu together and held hands in front of photographers, though their low-key outing still didn't make headlines...

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA
November 2019

Keanu and Alexandra's romantic relationship did not fully capture the interest of the public until they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Alexandra later shared that she never expected their first official appearance as a couple to go viral. 

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," she recalled to Vogue in March 2020. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'"

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
June 2022

The couple only had eyes for each other when they attended the 2022 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles, which marked their  first red carpet appearance in three years.

BACKGRID
July 2022

The private pair were photographed catching a flight at LAX airport in the summer of 2022, with Keanu sporting a hat and Alexandra donning dark sunglasses. 

Reflecting on their under-the-radar romance, Alexandra's pal Jennifer shared that Keanu and Alexandra are similar in that they are both low-key individuals.

"I saw him at her last art opening, and he's not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he's a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they're sort of the perfect couple," the Chucky actress told Page Six. "I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It's not a razzle dazzle Hollywood romance."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
April 2023

Keanu and Alexandra engaged in a rare moment of PDA, sharing a kiss on the red carpet when they attended the 2023 MOCA Gala April 15. Excellent!

Their public smooch came just after Keanu shared rare insight into their relationship, the Speed actor telling a sweet story after he was asked about his last moment of bliss.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," he recently told People. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

