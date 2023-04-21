Shop Plus-Sized Swimwear From Curvy Beach To Make the Most of Your Hot Girl Summer

Curvy Beach makes cute, comfortable plus-sized swimwear that fits — and proves string bikinis can look great on everyone.

By Sophy Ziss Apr 21, 2023 5:19 PMTags
I can speak from experience: When you wear anything other than what's thought of as a "traditional" or "straight" size, shopping for swimwear can be kind of a bummer. The chicest looks might not be available in every size, and when extended sizing is offered, it's often a limited selection.

On top of that, what brands consider a bigger size will vary from label to label. But not at Curvy Beach Swimwear, which I'm extremely excited to tell you about.

Since its founding in 2017, Curvy Beach has strived to deliver gorgeous, well-fitting, and versatile pieces in sizes L-4X. Even their size guides take reluctance and hesitancy into account; most pieces are accompanied by directions that nudge you toward your best fit. 

At its core, the brand's mission is simple: Offer the best-fitting "luxury curve bikinis" on the market. After all, everyone deserves to look and feel sexy (and supported) all summer long. 

Scroll on and get your hot girl summer started. Hey, it's never too early in the season to look cute.

Curvy Beach Swimwear High Waisted Bottom

Featuring the line's "signature booty gathers" in the back, these bottoms are as versatile as they are flattering.

Curvy Beach Swimwear Bandeau Top

This ultra-sexy bandeau proves that flirty tops are fun on every body type. Plus, it makes it easy to avoid tan lines where you don't want them.

Curvy Beach Swimwear Scoop Top

Per Curvy Beach, this bikini top-slash-soft-everyday-bra includes "adjustable straps, gentle support, a scoop neckline and a pocket for bra pads." An ideal piece for larger chests.

Curvy Beach Swimwear Scronch

The "scronch" scrunchie is crafted from the same fabric as Curvy Beach's swimwear. The benefit? Keeping your hair dry and your look flawless.

Curvy Beach Swimwear Side Tie Bottom

Adjustable side ties mean these bottoms can be customized for a perfect fit. Once again: String bikinis are for everybody! Emphasis on body

Curvy Beach Swimwear Triangle Top

Here, the classic triangle top gets a sassy twist...in the form of no twist at all. It's just the much-beloved bikini silhouette, but one uniquely designed to flatter fuller figures.

Curvy Beach Swimwear Cheeky Bottom

These reversible bottoms can be worn two ways: One in the traditional style, and one with extra-cheeky flair (literally and figuratively).

