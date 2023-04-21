Shop Plus-Sized Swimwear From Curvy Beach To Make the Most of Your Hot Girl Summer

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

I can speak from experience: When you wear anything other than what's thought of as a "traditional" or "straight" size, shopping for swimwear can be kind of a bummer. The chicest looks might not be available in every size, and when extended sizing is offered, it's often a limited selection.

On top of that, what brands consider a bigger size will vary from label to label. But not at Curvy Beach Swimwear, which I'm extremely excited to tell you about.

Since its founding in 2017, Curvy Beach has strived to deliver gorgeous, well-fitting, and versatile pieces in sizes L-4X. Even their size guides take reluctance and hesitancy into account; most pieces are accompanied by directions that nudge you toward your best fit.

At its core, the brand's mission is simple: Offer the best-fitting "luxury curve bikinis" on the market. After all, everyone deserves to look and feel sexy (and supported) all summer long.

Scroll on and get your hot girl summer started. Hey, it's never too early in the season to look cute.