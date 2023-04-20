Denise Richards Is Returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Find Out What She Revealed

Watch : Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna for Being "Cruel" on Instagram

Denise Richards is back in the 90210.

After leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season 10 in 2020, the Wild Things alum confirmed that she will back on during season 13 later this year.

"I have filmed some episodes," Denise revealed to Variety. "It's been fun. I'm a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them."

And Denise's return to the show was as natural as can be—thanks to a screening of friend and RHOBH cast member Garcelle Beauvais' new Lifetime movie Black Girl Missing.

"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," she revealed. "I was at her screening as a friend—like a real friend—I didn't tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn't know. I just showed up as a real friend in real life."

The producers, apparently, liked what they saw.

"The next day, I was asked to go to some events," Denise said, "so it's been actually fun."

Bravo has not confirmed any official casting for the upcoming season.