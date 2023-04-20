Denise Richards Is Returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Find Out What She Revealed

Denise Richards is back in the 90210.
After leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season 10 in 2020, the Wild Things alum confirmed that she will back on during season 13 later this year.
"I have filmed some episodes," Denise revealed to Variety. "It's been fun. I'm a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them."
And Denise's return to the show was as natural as can be—thanks to a screening of friend and RHOBH cast member Garcelle Beauvais' new Lifetime movie Black Girl Missing.
"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," she revealed. "I was at her screening as a friend—like a real friend—I didn't tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn't know. I just showed up as a real friend in real life."
The producers, apparently, liked what they saw.
"The next day, I was asked to go to some events," Denise said, "so it's been actually fun."
Bravo has not confirmed any official casting for the upcoming season.
While the Starship Troopers alum told Variety that her exact role on the new season is still undefined, but she will not be back as a main cast member—which is also the case for Lisa Rinna, who announced her exit from RHOBH after 8 seasons earlier this year.
Given Denise and Lisa's very public feud, the timing of Denise's return can hardly be chalked up to coincidence.
"When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty," she noted. "I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it's fun to see women having fun, especially this age group."
As for what drama does await, Denise said viewers don't need to worry because, once again, the best results come naturally.
"I truly was myself on the show. I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera," she said. "I think, you know what? Don't self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically. Leave it at that and have fun with it."
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—featuring Denise's triumphant return—will hit Bravo later this year.
