Kelly Ripa Dances Off Minor Wardrobe Malfunction on Live

Watch : How Explicit Will Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' New Show Be? They Say...

Kelly Ripa never misses a beat.

The talk show host shook off a minor wardrobe function during the April 18 episode of her and husband Mark Consuelos' Live with Kelly & Mark. While on air, Kelly—who stunned in a vibrant pink dress—was learning how to jive with Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

At one point during the demonstration, Jenna twirled her back down onto husband Val's knee, creating the classic leg-pop pose often seen in the dance competition. Naturally, Kelly followed suit, spinning on Mark, but when she got up, she noticed her dress had shifted.

"Did the entire back of my dress rip open?" Kelly asked, holding onto a piece of ribbon that untied from the back. "OK, fine. It's just a breakaway dress...Who cares?!"

Mark reassured his wife and co-host that she had nothing to worry about, adding, "You're fine, it's good."