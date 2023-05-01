Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Bring the Love and Looks to 2023 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2023: Why Blake Lively Is NOT Attending This Year

Now this is how you do date night!

Less than four months after Rita Ora confirmed she was a married woman, the singer stepped out with husband Taika Waititi for the 2023 Met Gala.

When arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1, Rita stunned in a black draping Prabal Gurung gown with sheer panels. The look included a flowing cape on the dress and long chain accessories on her nails to add even more flair.

As for Taika, he looked handsome in a long dusty blue jacket worn over cream trousers with a black floral brooch and white beaded details. (See even more star sightings on the red carpet here.)

Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the theme of this year's Met Gala hopes to honor the late fashion designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. According to Vogue, guests were asked to dress "in honor of Karl" to celebrate the many labels he worked for, including his eponymous brand, Fendi, Chanel and Balmain.

Rita herself has been a longtime fan of Karl. In fact, she once revealed her most prized possession in her closet was a custom dress from the designer.