Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Bring the Love and Looks to 2023 Met Gala

Newlyweds Rita Ora and Taika Waititi stepped out for a date night to remember at the 2023 Met Gala. See how the couple coordinated their red carpet looks.

Now this is how you do date night!

Less than four months after Rita Ora confirmed she was a married woman, the singer stepped out with husband Taika Waititi for the 2023 Met Gala.

When arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1, Rita stunned in a black draping Prabal Gurung gown with sheer panels. The look included a flowing cape on the dress and long chain accessories on her nails to add even more flair.

As for Taika, he looked handsome in a long dusty blue jacket worn over cream trousers with a black floral brooch and white beaded details. (See even more star sightings on the red carpet here.)

Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the theme of this year's Met Gala hopes to honor the late fashion designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. According to Vogue, guests were asked to dress "in honor of Karl" to celebrate the many labels he worked for, including his eponymous brand, Fendi, Chanel and Balmain.  

Rita herself has been a longtime fan of Karl. In fact, she once revealed her most prized possession in her closet was a custom dress from the designer.

But if there's one thing to know about the 32-year-old, it's the simple fact that she isn't afraid to take a red carpet risk.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"My style is different every day, but always recognizable," she told Vogue in November 2019. "I like glitz and I like bold signature pieces that liven up my look."

As for who we can thank for Rita's love for fashion? It may just come from Madonna

"She is such a badass," the singer told Fashion Week Daily in September 2021. "When I was younger, I was into making my own outfits and I would go digging in flea markets to find the perfect pieces. That's probably my earliest fashion memory."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Chanel FW92 Couture

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In custom Chloe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Penelope Cruz

In Chanel

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rita Ora

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

In Tory Burch

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In Altuzarra

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

La La Anthony

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taika Waititi

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Anna Wintour

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Roger Federer

In Dior Men by Kim Jones

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Phoebe Bridgers

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Chloe Fineman

In custom Wiederhoeft

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Derek Blasberg

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bee Carrozzini

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Wendell Pierce

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

David Byrne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lisa Love

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Harvey Guillén

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rachel Smith

