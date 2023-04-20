RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals If She Keeps in Touch With Lisa Rinna

Watch : Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Season 13 DOES NOT Disappoint

It sounds like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' upcoming 13th season will be a lucky one for Bravoholicas.

O.G. cast member Kyle Richards teased as much while exclusively chatting with E! News at her fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness on April 18.

"I will tell you it will not disappoint," the reality star told E!'s Francesca Amiker. "It's been a very different season for me personally than any other and it's been very, very interesting. Of course, there's a lot of drama. I think the audience is going to be very excited."

However, one longtime cast member won't be returning as Lisa Rinna announced in January she was leaving the series after eight years. Despite her absence, Kyle promised there's "a lot going on" this year between the remaining cast members, adding, "Of course, when the cast changes, the dynamics shift."

But has Kyle kept in touch with her former BFF since her departure from show?