RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals If She Keeps in Touch With Lisa Rinna

It sounds like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' upcoming 13th season will be a lucky one for Bravoholicas.
O.G. cast member Kyle Richards teased as much while exclusively chatting with E! News at her fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness on April 18.
"I will tell you it will not disappoint," the reality star told E!'s Francesca Amiker. "It's been a very different season for me personally than any other and it's been very, very interesting. Of course, there's a lot of drama. I think the audience is going to be very excited."
However, one longtime cast member won't be returning as Lisa Rinna announced in January she was leaving the series after eight years. Despite her absence, Kyle promised there's "a lot going on" this year between the remaining cast members, adding, "Of course, when the cast changes, the dynamics shift."
But has Kyle kept in touch with her former BFF since her departure from show?
"Via DMs and text messages, yes," she revealed. "But I haven't seen her since the reunion and BravoCon [last October] actually."
RHOBH's season 12 reunion featured an explosive showdown between Lisa and Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton after Lisa accused Kathy of bad-mouthing the whole cast—including Kyle—during their Aspen trip. Since then, the sisters' relationship has been strained to say the least. However, Kyle says she's still hopeful for a reconciliation.
"We've had issues and we come back together," she explained. "We're sisters, family is complicated. We're a work in progress."
Despite the drama, Kyle said she "of course" wants Kathy to return this year, adding, "She's my sister. I miss her." (Kathy has yet to confirm if she's coming back this season.)
Hear more scoop from Kyle—including whether or not she's met niece Paris Hilton's baby boy Phoenix yet—in the video above.
