Kim Kardashian Transforms Into a Mighty Morphing Power Ranger With Hot Pink Look

Watch : Kim Kardashian Joins "American Horror Story" Season 12

There's power in pink, just ask Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashians star mighty morphed into a sexy version of the Pink Power Ranger in her latest Instagram, wearing a skintight hot pink catsuit from her fashion line SKIMS and matching hip-grazing boots that framed her waist. She completed her bold look with black bug-eyed sunglasses, a metallic clutch and her signature glam of wavy hair and soft-matte makeup.

"Fun Fact," Kim captioned her April 19 post, "The Pink Power Rangers [sic] name is Kimberly."

This isn't the only pink style moment the reality TV star has had in recent weeks.

While enjoying a trip to Tokyo with her and ex-husband Kanye West's kids—North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3—Kim rocked several head-to-toe looks in the timeless color.

In fact, Kim twinned in pastel pink outfits with her daughters North and Chicago, as they all wore pink tops and matching accessories.